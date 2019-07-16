SIOUX CITY -- Hanging around the .500 mark has somehow kept the Sioux City Explorers in the hunt for one of two American Association playoff berths in a balanced South Division race.
That will only matter, though, if the X’s can turn on the jets in the season’s final seven weeks. And, based on how the roller-coaster ride just seems to continue, that is seeming less and less likely.
Veteran pitcher Taylor Jordan struggled for the fourth start in a row Tuesday night and an encouraging three-game winning streak came to an end with the Chicago Dogs turning back the X’s 11-4 at steamy Lewis and Clark Park.
A dominating 10-2 for last year’s Explorers, Jordan wasted no time spotting the Dogs a huge head start. When he exited after five innings, the league’s third winningest team had 13 hits and a cozy 7-0 lead.
Jordan fell behind 4-0 before recording his first out of the night. Singles by the guests’ first three batters plated the game’s initial run, then former first-round draft pick Keon Barnum made it a 4-0 contest with a three-run homer to straightaway center field.
It was the first of two homers in the game for Barnum, whose 15 round-trippers rank second in the league behind St. Paul’s Max Murphy, picked up by the Diamondbacks last Friday after going deep 17 times for the Saints.
Jordan kept it at 4-0 despite another five singles through the end of the third inning. However, Chicago pulled in front 7-0 with three more runs in a two-out, fourth-inning rally.
Trey Vavra’s two-out double started the second big rally for the visitors. Then, after an intentional walk to Barnum, Victor Roache launched an RBI double that one-hopped the left-field wall. A walk to Jordan Dean loaded the bases ahead of Mitchell Kranson’s two-run single, sending the score to 7-0.
Jose Sermo’s leadoff double in the bottom of the fourth broke up the shutout bid by Chicago lefthander Austin Wright, who came into the game ranked third in the league in strikeouts. Sermo stole third base and scored when Dexture McCall followed with a sacrifice fly.
Barnum led off the sixth inning with his second home run and the Explorers plated two runs in the home half of the frame with a two-out, two-run single by Drew Stankiewicz.
Reliever Nile Ball was rocked for three more runs in the top of the seventh on just the second home run of the season for second baseman Edwin Arroyo. It was the seventh hit in two nights for Arroyo, who has quickly hiked his batting average from .247 to .273.
Nate Samson finished with three of the Explorers’ eight hits on the night, capping it off with an RBI double in the ninth inning.
Barnum’s 4-for-4 night led the Dogs to a 17-hit night that was one shy of a season high against Sioux City pitchers, who have allowed more than 14 hits just twice in 56 games.
Jordan, whose three wins have included two complete-game shutouts, fell to 3-8 with his fourth loss in a row – a skid in which he has suffered a horrendous 13.23 ERA.
Sporting three wins in a row after rolling 12-4 in the series opener Monday, the Explorers tumbled back to a break-even 28-28 record. They’ll have Thursday off after a Wednesday night series finale.
Then, on Friday, the first of three scheduled games here with Sioux Falls will be preceded at 4:05 p.m. by the completion of a game suspended June 23 with the visiting Canaries up 3-0 in the top of the second inning.
Chicago, a second-year franchise, improved to 32-23, which is third best in the 12-team league. However, the Dogs are also third in a power-laden North Division, sitting 5.5 games in back of Fargo-Moorhead (32-23) and 2.5 games behind second-place St. Paul (35-21).