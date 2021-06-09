Chicago hands Sioux City first shutout loss of season Tuesday

SIOUX CITY — On what was a total off night for the Sioux City Explorers, the Chicago Dogs handed them their second straight loss, 8-0.

Sioux City’s offense never got going against Dogs starter Michael Bowden. The former first-round draft pick and big leaguer had his best stuff working as he twirled six shutout innings, allowing only two base runners all night. Bowden allowed a walk in the bottom of the first, and a single in the fifth. He tied a season high with seven strikeouts, a mark he set in his first start against the X’s on May 29th. He needed just 76 pitches to navigate the six innings as he picked up the win.

Brett Adcock took the loss after he allowed five runs, four earned on seven hits. He walked six in the game while striking out three. Adcock tossed 123 pitches in the outing, setting a new season high for himself and the X’s.

Chicago got four runs in the second inning, as they scored on a wild pitch to start things off. Michael Crouse made his return to the Dogs roster and lineup from Canada and picked up a pair of RBIs on a double.

The Dogs added to their lead in the fourth as it was Crouse again, this time with a triple to right center field. Then he scored on a Brennan Metzger sacrifice fly.