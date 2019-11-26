Chiefs could place stranglehold on another AFC West title

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs had one of their best weeks of the season without even playing.

After traveling to Mexico City to knock off the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs were able to enjoy their long-awaited bye while watching the New York Jets rout the Oakland Raiders. And that gave the Chiefs some much-appreciated wiggle room in the pursuit of a fourth straight AFC West title.

Now, they can just about clinch it when the Raiders visit Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

“We don’t really care what happened yesterday,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Monday. “It doesn’t matter in the National Football League. You have to be ready every week, especially when you have an opportunity to play an AFC West opponent. It’s really about us getting ready.”

The Chiefs (7-4) finished second in the division three straight years before winning the past three seasons. That is already the longest streak in franchise history, and a fourth would match the Raiders (1967-70) and Chargers (2006-09) for the third-longest streak among AFC West teams.

The Raiders won five straight from 1972-76 and the Broncos from 2011-15.