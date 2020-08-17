Chiefs defensive line adding quality, underappreciated depth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Taco Charlton has been declared a bust by two different teams. Tanoh Kpassagnon was considered the same for a while as he moved between linebacker and defensive end.

Breeland Speaks is still trying to live up to expectations as a second-round pick after injuries scrapped his second season in the league.

Yet those three could provide the depth that turns the Kansas City Chiefs defensive line into one of the best in the NFL.

Of course, it helps that Pro Bowl defensive tackle Chris Jones has just signed a long-term deal to remain the anchor of their four-man front. It also helps that Derrick Nnadi flourished alongside him last season and that fearsome defensive end Frank Clark made good on the promise that he showed before the Seahawks traded him to Kansas City.

There is work still to be done during training camp. But the pieces are there for a much better bunch than a year ago.