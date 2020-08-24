Chiefs encouraging fans who show up to keep their masks on

“I think with having the fans there, it gave you the energy, just being out there — the fans cheering, you get to see the passion they have,” Mahomes said. “I think there were only 2,000 people there, but it was loud. I was pleasantly surprised.”

He also was encouraged that most of the people he saw were wearing masks, and that there were empty rows separating groups of fans in the 70,000-seat stadium. But later Mahomes saw the videos on social media of some fans who took off their masks, despite the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests in Missouri being among the highest in the nation.

“It's a learning process,” Mahomes said, “but I'm sure security will emphasize that you have to has the mask on, not only for yourself but the people around you. I think that's what the practice was for, and next week we'll do it again.”

If anybody can persuade reluctant fans to wear masks, it's probably the reigning Super Bowl MVP, who just signed a record-setting 10-year extension that could be worth a half-billion dollars by the end of it. The young superstar has become so popular that RAYGUN, an eclectic clothing boutique in the fashionable Crossroads Art District of Kansas City, released a set of masks that read: “Help keep Patrick Mahomes safe: Wear a mask.”