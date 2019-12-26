Chiefs face Chargers with eye on Dolphins-Patriots outcome

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The thousands of fans who pack into Arrowhead Stadium to see the Kansas City Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers in their regular-season finale Sunday will likely have one eye on the game and one eye on their phones.

At the same time, the New England Patriots will be playing the Miami Dolphins.

The Chiefs (11-4), who long ago wrapped up their fourth straight AFC West title, need to beat the Chargers and hope the Dolphins can spring the upset at New England to jump the Patriots for the No. 2 seed in the AFC. That would give Kansas City a first-round bye, a divisional game at Arrowhead and an easier road back to the conference title game.

“Yeah, listen, if we get it, that's great. If we don't, we'll be ready for that too,” said Chiefs coach Andy Reid, who is keenly aware that nothing the Patriots and Dolphins do matters unless Kansas City takes care of business on Sunday.

“It's not in our hands necessarily," he added, "so whatever we get. When you're in the dance you got to be ready to dance.”

The Chiefs certainly have been waltzing toward the playoffs. They have won five straight since a midseason malaise, and it's not just their potent offense and record-setting quarterback Patrick Mahomes that has been responsible for it.