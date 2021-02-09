Chiefs' Mahomes to have surgery on toe injury

The Buccaneers pressed down on the outside and made sure to keep defenders over top of the Chiefs' speed guys, then had linebackers monitoring Travis Kelce over the middle. With his primary options covered, that forced Mahomes into looking at his third and fourth options, which gave Tampa Bay's pass rush plenty of time to pressure him.

It didn't help that the Chiefs were down to just one offensive lineman — center Austin Reiter — who had been projected to be the starter this season, and that Mahomes was not able to run as effectively on his sore foot.

“I mean, I can't say the toe was a problem when I played two weeks ago and played well on it,” Mahomes said afterward.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid tried to shoulder the blame for the poor performance by Mahomes and the rest of the offense in the Super Bowl, and he also pointed out that his 25-year-old quarterback still has just three years of starting NFL experience.

“He'll continue to grow here,” Reid said. “He played his heart out, but like all of us, obviously it wasn't good enough. None of us, starting with me, can sit here and say we really had our best game. But he sure has a great foundation and great drive to be the best. So we'll regroup and we'll give him a few things he can work on, and I'm sure he has a few on his mind, too.”

In other news, Reid said he would discuss with offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy the direction that he wants to go with his career. Bieniemy's contract expired after the Super Bowl in part because the Chiefs never thought he would get through another round of coaching hires without landing a head coaching job somewhere else.

