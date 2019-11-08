Chiefs' Mahomes to start against Titans, barring setbacks

"Unless something happens here, he'll be the guy that plays," Reid said of Mahomes, who had been eager to play. "You can go whatever direction you want to go with it. I'm going to see after this practice, but right now, that's what it looks like."

Mahomes has thrown for 2,180 yards with 15 touchdowns and one interception through six-plus games, building on his record-setting debut as the starter. Even after missing more than two games, Mahomes is tied for seventh in the league in TD passes and is second in quarterback rating.

His injury occurred on the most innocuous of plays.

The Chiefs were deep in Denver territory and facing fourth-and-short, and Reid called for a sneak. Mahomes plunged forward and easily picked up the first down, but as body after body came off the pile, the young quarterback was left on the turf clutching his right knee.

Doctors and trainers rushed onto the field, and television cameras showed one of the physicians jerk the kneecap back into place. Mahomes then limped off the field and straight to the locker room.