Chiefs roll to 23-3 victory over Broncos at snowy Arrowhead

“You just attack it. You can't let weather get into how you're playing the game or disrupt how you're playing the game,” Kelce said. “That's the biggest thing in terms of mindset, going out there and not letting anything distract you.”

Whether it was the weather or the suddenly stout Chiefs defense, the Broncos were so inept offensively that Kelce had more yards receiving at the start of the fourth quarter than they had total offense (139 yards). Phillip Lindsay was bottled up on the ground, and former Missouri standout Drew Lock — who grew up in the Kansas City suburb of Lee's Summit, Missouri — spent most of the day seeing red jerseys bearing down on him.

The rookie quarterback was 18 of 40 for 208 yards and an egregious interception in the end zone.

“I think he handled the conditions well. I think it’s a game under these conditions that he can bank and learn from,” said Broncos coach Vic Fangio, whose team was eliminated from playoff contention for the fourth straight season. “I didn’t see him get flustered out there and frustrated so that part was good.”

That was about the only good part. The Broncos finished with 251 yards, went 5 of 14 on third down and 1 of 3 on fourth, and were penalized seven times for 72 yards. They also went 0 for 2 in the red zone.