Chiefs rout Raiders 40-9 to seize AFC West control

Carr dropped to 0-6 at Arrowhead Stadium with another miserable outing, throwing for 222 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. The Raiders failed to score twice in the red zone, were penalized 12 times for 99 yards, and watched Kansas City put together a 9½-minute drive almost entirely on the ground that soaked up most of the fourth quarter.

When the Raiders finally scored a touchdown in the last minute, the Chiefs blocked the extra point and returned it for two points — one more insult to Oakland in a game full of them.

It was the Raiders’ seventh straight loss in Kansas City, and the continuation of a major late-season spiral. The blowout came on the heels of a 34-3 loss to the Jets last weekend.

Josh Jacobs was Oakland’s lone bright spot, running for 104 yards on 17 carries.

“We put ourselves in horrible situations,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. “We had turnovers in the kicking game, I think four (offside), a pick-6 and we just never found our rhythm at all.”

Meanwhile, the Chiefs were not penalized once in a game for the first time since Dec. 8, 1974.

“Do that and be productive in the red zone,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, “good things happen.”

