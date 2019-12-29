Chiefs top Bolts 31-21 to earn No. 2 seed, first-round bye

Mahomes had 174 yards passing and a touchdown in a relatively low-key performance, but his supporting cast picked up the slack. Hardman returned a kickoff 104 yards for a touchdown, Williams ran 84 yards for another score — and finished with 124 yards rushing and two TDs on just 12 carries — and the Chiefs (12-4) turned in another defensive gem.

Now, the Patriots have to play next week and the Chiefs can set their sights on the divisional round of the playoffs.

“The extra week off, it's great to have this time of year. You work hard for that,” Reid said. “I'm proud of our guys for pushing through here today, because that's hard to do. You don't know the scores and you have to have the right mindset coming into this. The Dolphins were a 16-point underdog or whatever it was coming into this, but it's a great example of why you're playing. If you're on that field, you go 100 miles an hour and play your heart out.”

The Chargers (5-11) made it stressful for Kansas City in the fourth quarter, though, driving for a touchdown that got them within 24-21 with 5:23 to go. But the Chiefs answered with an eight-play, 77-yard scoring drive that allowed them to wrap up their sixth straight win overall and 11th victory in 12 meetings with their longtime division rival.