Chris Mills has quality Iron Cup warmup at Park Jefferson

Saturday's lineup on Turner Plumbing Night at Park Jefferson Speedway proved to be a quality warm-up for the seventh annual Iron Cup this upcoming weekend.
In the IMCA Modifieds, it was Chris Mills who took the top spot after a handful of race cautions slowed the 20 laps affair. Mills, who has had an up and down year at Park Jefferson, was able to come from mid-pack to run away with the checkers. 2019 champion Bob Moore showed well as he was a strong second.
In IMCA RACESaver Sprints, it was Colin Smith returning to the site of two track championships to whip a small five-car field. Smith, who has ventured around the area this year, took an easy win with Danny Nekoite second.
In the J&J Fitting Stock Cars, it was the two veterans in Travis Barker and Ryan Harris putting on a show for the fans. The two longtime Siouxland combatants race nose-to-tail with Bo Lundquist mixing it up the entire way. Harris finally got the jump on Barker in the waning laps and took the win while Barker lost the top groove and ended up 10th. Lundquist roared back for second.
In the IMCA Sport Modifieds, it was Cody Thompson who once again put it in victory lane. With excitement for a new tech man in the infield, Thompson, who has faced challenging tech everywhere he goes, once again came from mid-pack to pick up a win over his Park Jefferson rival Rusty Montagne. Montagne has been working on a new setup and it will be interesting to see who can pick up the Iron Cup next week.
In the Hobby Stocks, Andy Hoffman returned to victory lane. Hoffman, who had a challenging night a few weeks ago, was able to utilize the front row starting spot to win over a strong running from Blake Arends.
In the Fox 620 Sport Compacts, it was Connor Brown showing the way for a good win over William Reed.
The famed 7th annual running of the Iron Cup is next weekend on Friday, Aug. 7, and Saturday, Aug. 8t The IMCA Modifieds will be running for $7,000 to win on Saturday's feature with their Friday heats being used to set the lineup. The rest of the classes will run complete shows with sport compacts only running Friday and sprint cars only on Saturday.
Gates open at 5 pm both days with hot laps at 6:30 and racing to follow.
