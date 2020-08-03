Chris Mills has quality Iron Cup warmup at Park Jefferson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday's lineup on Turner Plumbing Night at Park Jefferson Speedway proved to be a quality warm-up for the seventh annual Iron Cup this upcoming weekend.

In the IMCA Modifieds, it was Chris Mills who took the top spot after a handful of race cautions slowed the 20 laps affair. Mills, who has had an up and down year at Park Jefferson, was able to come from mid-pack to run away with the checkers. 2019 champion Bob Moore showed well as he was a strong second.

In IMCA RACESaver Sprints, it was Colin Smith returning to the site of two track championships to whip a small five-car field. Smith, who has ventured around the area this year, took an easy win with Danny Nekoite second.

In the J&J Fitting Stock Cars, it was the two veterans in Travis Barker and Ryan Harris putting on a show for the fans. The two longtime Siouxland combatants race nose-to-tail with Bo Lundquist mixing it up the entire way. Harris finally got the jump on Barker in the waning laps and took the win while Barker lost the top groove and ended up 10th. Lundquist roared back for second.