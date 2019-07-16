SIOUX CITY -- A three-way playoff determined the Hidden Acres Golf Course club championship on Sunday.
Chris Winkel, Stephen Shaw and Alex Lyle each finished the 27-hole tournament with a 123, forcing the playoff. Winkel was able to best the other two in the playoff and came away with the Hidden Acres club championship.
Shaw and Steve McGrory had the lead after the first nine holes with a 39 each. Shaw shot a 41 in the second nine holes for an 80, two strokes ahead of Lyle and six ahead of Winkel.
Winkel shot a 37 on the final nine and Lyle shot a 41 as Shaw shot a 43, allowing both of them to tie with Shaw.
Brandon Medina won the Presidential Flight with a 128. Rich Heydon won the first flight with an 86, Kyle Utech was the top golfer in the second flight with an 87 and Ken Routon shot a 95 to pace the third flight.