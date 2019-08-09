SIOUX CITY -- An anemic offense got the Sioux City Explorers’ season off to a surprisingly dismal start. And now those bats have fallen silent at an even worse time.
Having played themselves back into a solid bid for a fourth American Association playoff berth in five years, the X’s failed to score a run for the second night in a row, dropping a frustrating 1-0, 11-inning verdict Friday night to the Cleburne RailRoaders on an unearned run.
The opener to a three-game series between the South Division’s top two teams, this one came on the heels of a 4-0 loss on Thursday, when the Explorers were held to two hits, matching a season-low.
It left second-place Sioux City at 44-33, now two games back of frontrunning Cleburne, which improved to 45-31. Meanwhile, with the top two teams in either of the league’s two six-team divisions earning playoff nods, it had Manager Steve Montgomery and his team looking over its shoulder at third-place Kansas City, just five games behind after a win hiked the T-Bones’ record to 38-37.
“We can sit here and say we’ve won 16 of our last 20, but we had a 12-game winning streak,’’ said Montgomery. “We’re 4-4 since then. It’s ‘what have you done for me lately?’"
The back-to-back shutout losses are only the second in the 27-year history of the franchise -- a team that has 2,479 games under its belt. The Explorers had suffered that fate only when they dropped consecutive 1-0 verdicts to Fargo-Moorhead Aug. 10-11, 2001.
“Offensively, we’re trying to do too much,’’ said Montgomery, whose team was playing the first of what will be nine meetings with Cleburne in a stretch of just 14 games. “We have to do it collectively. We have to be aggressive selectively. Overall, toward the end of the game, I thought we were chasing a little bit. I don’t think their bullpen threw anything at us we couldn’t handle.’’
The Explorers definitely had more chances, stranding 11 baserunners in the first 10 innings to only five for the RailRoaders. However, this was a contest in which defense spelled the difference as the guests made three diving catches in the outfield and slammed into the wall in left-center to pull in another big out.
Then, of course, there was the lone error of the game, the play that allowed the only run to score.
After Tyler Fallwell issued two straight one-out walks in the top of the 11th, Cleburne’s Zach Nehrir beat out an infield single on a ball hit to third baseman Jose Sermo. Rather than allow the visitors to simply load the bases -- and ultimately leave them juiced after John Nester followed with a fly ball for the third out -- Sermo threw wildly to first and let the deciding tally happen.
The Explorers left the bases loaded in the fourth and fifth innings and then left two runners aboard in the ninth and 10th frames.
In the fourth, the first of Jeremy Hazelbaker’s two singles was followed by a pair of walks before Drew Stankiewicz hit an apparent gapper that Nehrir, the centerfielder, laid out to grab.
In the fifth, Dylan Kelly’s single and Adam Sasser’s one-out double put runners at second and third, but Kyle Wren struck out. Nate Samson was intentionally walked and Hazelbaker’s deep drive to left-center was hauled in at the wall by Angel Reyes.
The X’s also got nothing after a pair of one-out singles in the ninth after former major leaguer Nefi Ogando, the guests’ third of four pitchers, coaxed a pop-up and a ground ball out. Then, in the 10th, Hazelbaker singled and stole second before a walk to Sermo. Ogando then caught Dexture McCall looking at a called third strike for the second inning in a row.
Sioux City starter Carlos Sierra, 8-0 for the season and 6-0 in eight previous starts since moving into the rotation, deserved yet another win after surrendering just three hits in 7 1/3 innings. However, Cleburne starter Michael Gunn, a lefthander coming off the inactive list after missing more than a month of games, was also superb with five shutout innings.
Greyfer Erequa, who has been a starter in five of his six previous appearances, got the next 10 outs, then Ogando got the next five, ultimately claiming the win before closer Tyler Wilson picked up the save, allowing just one base hit in the 11th.