CLEBURNE, Texas -- Cleburne finished off the three-game sweep of Sioux City as they defeated the Explorers by the final of 4-2. The Railroaders tallied a pair of runs in each of the first two innings to take a 4-0 lead and never looked back from there.
Starting pitcher Charlie Gillies threw five shutout innings and picked-up his fifth victory of the season for Cleburne. Gillies gave up four walks and four hits to go along with five strikeouts.
Offensively for the Railroaders, designated hitter Angel Rosa went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Cleburne first baseman Grant Buck had a hit in three at-bats along with an RBI while shortstop Daniel Robertson and left fielder Angel Reyes each had a hit, a run and an RBI.
Shortstop Nate Samson had a 3-for-5 night with two doubles and an RBI for Sioux City.