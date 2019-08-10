SIOUX CITY – It took 11 innings for the Sioux City Explorers to throw away the first game of a crucial three-game series with the Cleburne Railroaders.
Saturday night at Lewis and Clark Park, it only took a few minutes for Game 2 to turn sour.
Converted closer Eric Karch was hammered for six first-inning runs and South Division leader Cleburne was well on its way to a 10-1 American Association victory over a Sioux City team that entered Friday’s series opener just one game out of first place.
Against an Explorers offense that had failed to score in 20 innings, bowing 4-0 to St. Paul on Thursday and 1-0 in Friday’s extra-inning battle with the Railroaders, that explosive start was all but a backbreaker.
And the X’s anemic hitters didn’t get much better, failing to collect a hit until Sebastian Zawada’s two-out single in the sixth inning broke up a no-hit bid for Cleburne starter Stephen Johnson. When Kyle Wren followed with a triple, Sioux City had its first run in 26 innings dating back to a ninth-inning run in a walk-off 3-2 win Wednesday over St. Paul.
“I don’t know what to say, it’s not like these guys aren’t working,’’ said X’s Manager Steve Montgomery. “It’s just we’re not finding the barrel of the bat. They put up six in the first inning, so you’re chasing six. You’re going to get aggressive. We’ve just gotta come out here (Sunday) and find a way to get that game. You can’t let ‘em get out of here turning a one-game lead into four.’’
Johnson, a lifelong reliever before struggling earlier this season in the Atlantic League, improved to 7-1 in eight starts. The 28-year-old from Boulder, Colo., is in his eighth year of pro ball after garnering first-team NCAA Division II All-America laurels in 2012 at St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas.
Cleburne, 47-31, moved three games ahead of the second-place X’s, now 44-34 after suffering their third loss in a row.
Karch retired the first man he faced on a hard-hit ball to left field, but that was followed by singles from Angel Reyes and Chase Simpson before Zach Nehrir ripped an RBI single. John Nester’s sacrifice fly made it a 2-0 game and that deficit wouldn’t have been too tough to swallow. Unfortunately, Karch failed to retire any of the next four batters and the game was quickly out of hand.
Ryan Brett and Grant Buck started this string with singles and Buck’s liner to center field got past Wren, giving the guests a 4-0 advantage. After a walk to Nick Rotola, Karch surrendered a two-out double to No. 9 hitter Logan Trowbridge and it was a 6-0 blowout.
“It just seems like it’s always one inning,’’ said Montgomery. “I talked to (Karch) a little about maybe changing his routine a little bit before starts, trying to change the vibe a little bit.’’
Nehrir belted a solo homer in the fourth and the Railroaders made it an 8-0 lead in the sixth frame on a one-out double by Daniel Robertson and an RBI single off the left-field wall by Reyes.
Even the X’s first run in three games was easily nullified when Ryan Brett drew a one-out walk in the top of the seventh and Rotola yanked an RBI double down the left-field line for a 9-1 bulge. And the winners picked up another run after Nester’s double led off the ninth inning.
That made it a nine-run victory, equaling the second-biggest margin of defeat for Sioux City this season. The first three meetings out of nine between the teams in a 14-game stretch wraps up with a 4:02 p.m. Sunday series finale.
“It’s getting down to the nitty-gritty,’’ said Montgomery, whose team has 22 games remaining on its regular-season schedule. “We’re hitting too many pop-ups and lazy fly balls. We’ve got to start making an adjustment, maybe getting on top of the ball a little bit more. We need to worry more about hitting some line drives and staying through the baseball.’’
Nehrir was one of four Railroaders collecting two hits as the guests totaled 14 for the game, 12 in the 5 2/3 innings Karch worked. The Explorers were limited to four hits with a league-leading 10th triple by Wren, a double by Adam Sasser and singles from Nate Samson and Zawada.