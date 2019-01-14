SIOUX CITY -- So, Cody Parkey does that “double-doink’’ to seal his inevitable farewell to the Chicago Bears and the football team I’ve backed all my life has the rug ripped out from under their first NFL playoff hopeful in eight long years.
Good thing Jim Mora didn’t have to go through this debacle, too.
In case you’re interested, Parkey’s pity party on the “Today Show” last Friday didn’t score points, either, with the Chicago media or his team, I am told. The Chicago Tribune, in particular, accused the grossly overpaid kicker of putting himself above that team he let down. Again, no less.
I know. Poor guy. Stuff happens. Even the great Adam Vinatieri had a couple of kicks Saturday that weren’t on target. You’ll have to excuse me and a few million others for being disappointed to see a long-awaited postseason bid fail to match even the typically spot-on expectations in Vegas.
It was time to either change the channel or find a new horse for the remaining weeks leading up to Super Bowl LIII, slated Feb. 3 in Atlanta.
So, it dawned on me how often I see fellow Siouxlanders parading around in the cardinal and gold of the Kansas City Chiefs. To their credit, they’ve been wearing it faithfully for a very long time, which is admirable in light of the Chiefs’ painful past.
Since their 23-7 Super Bowl IV victory over the Vikings on Jan. 11, 1970, Kansas City has gone 4-16 in 16 subsequent playoff chances, 13 of which have been one-and-done deals.
Don’t look now, but the great Len Dawson, who quarterbacked that world championship team nearly half a century ago, is 83 years old. Hank Stram, the brilliant head coach from that era, has been gone for nearly 12 years.
This 59-year-old franchise, which included three seasons as the Dallas Texans in the old AFL, has an all-time playoff mark of 10-18 that includes a 5-2 start. They had won just one game in their last 10 postseason tries before trouncing Indianapolis 31-13.
It’s not as though the Chiefs have been floundering the last few years. Indeed, this year’s 12-4 regular season record gave them a double-digit win total for a fourth consecutive year. The last three years, however, they couldn’t get past the divisional playoff round.
Coach Andy Reid and the team’s front office had built a solid foundation. Then, after trading quarterback Alex Smith to Washington, they wisely turned to Smith’s rookie understudy from 2017, tapping into a brilliant 10th pick in the ’17 draft.
That would be 23-year-old Patrick Lavon Mahomes II, the former Texas Tech star whose father, Pat, pitched three seasons (2007-09) for the American Association’s Sioux Falls Canaries after 11 big-league seasons (five with the Twins and then six more with five other teams). Dad, by the way, is just seven years older than Tom Brady, whose New England Patricks will be invading Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday’s AFC Championship game.
Such a contrast in quarterbacks, no? A 41-year-old veteran who has led his team to the AFC Final for an extraordinary eighth year in a row, setting up a duel with a definite league MVP frontrunner nearly half his age?
Mahomes’ 50 regular season touchdown passes matched Brady’s all-time best from 2007, when the Tyler, Texas, native was 12. The only other NFL quarterback to throw for 50 or more scores in a season was Peyton Manning, who set the record with 55 in 2013.
No disrespect to the Rams and the Saints -- and we know how the better team has often failed to win the Super Bowl -- but this rematch from Oct. 14 certainly looks like The Big One. New England, playing at home in Week 6, won a scintillating 43-40 contest on Stephen Gostkowski’s 28-yard field goal as time expired.
This first loss for the young Mahomes and his teammates was much like their other three setbacks -- all cliffhangers. They lost two more high-octane road games to the Rams (54-51) and Seahawks (38-31) while suffering their only loss in nine home games in a 29-28 thriller with the Chargers on Dec. 13.
For those who pay too much heed to all the sports scouting services, Mahomes came out of high school as a modest three-star football prospect, spurning a chance to pitch in the Detroit Tigers’ farm system to make football his priority.
Despite a fastball clocked as high as 95 mph and a 12-1 senior year in high school baseball -- he also averaged 19 points and eight rebounds in his final prep basketball campaign -- he had only one collegiate mound appearance in Lubbock. And it was nothing short of a nightmare. Working in relief as a freshman in 2015, he faced just three batters, walking two and hitting the other before being yanked. All three baserunners later scored and career ERA at Tech will forever be “infinity.”
It was considerably different in football, of course, as he took over for injured Davis Webb midway through his freshman year and punctuated that initial season with a Big 12 freshman record 598 yards against Baylor, connecting on six touchdown throws.
Appearing in seven games that year, he had 16 passing TDs before putting up huge numbers in his two remaining seasons (4,663 yards, 36 TDs as a sophomore, then 5,052 yards and 41 scores as a junior). The big junior year earned him the Sammy Baugh Trophy as the nation’s top college passer and a senior season proved unnecessary.
Two years later, when the Chicago Tribune isn’t gnashing its teeth over that aforementioned kicker -- undrafted coming out of Auburn, no surprise -- the Windy City’s premier newspaper has grumbled plenty about the Bears trading up in 2017 to draft quarterback Mitch Trubisky eight picks ahead of Mahomes.
In all fairness, I should clarify, Trubisky’s critics have scaled things back in the last couple of months, starting to believe he’ll be a special player in his own right.
Another Mahomes? Probably not. But while I’m once again “waiting till next year,’’ I’ll gladly throw my support to a similarly patient Midwestern fan base.