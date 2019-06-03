SIOUX CITY -- On Saturday, in between pitching appearances both Friday and Sunday against the Sioux City Explorers, it was time for Carlos Zambrano to celebrate another birthday.
This one was No. 38 for the 6-5, 270-pound righthander from Venezuela, known far and wide as the former ace of the Chicago Cubs’ pitching staff.
Exactly 12 years earlier, on June 1, 2007, so much of what Zambrano had accomplished, so many headline-making performances, were all but washed away by one more headline that became difficult for most baseball fans to disregard.
It was on his 26th birthday, a fact I’d not remembered, that Zambrano and teammate Michael Barrett engaged in a violent throw-down in the dugout at Wrigley Field.
The Cubs were on their way to their fifth loss in a row when the Atlanta Braves scored five times in the top of the fifth after taking advantage of an error and a passed ball by Barrett. And, since Barrett had become a backup catcher at this stage of a 12-year major league career, the focus was on the all-star pitcher.
Zambrano became the bad guy in this story, even though it was Barrett who just two weeks later engaged pitcher Rich Hill in another argument that led to the catcher’s departure via trade to the San Diego Padres. Zambrano, meanwhile, shook off what had been a rocky start to the season, winding up 18-13 with a 3.95 ERA while finishing fifth in the voting for the National League Cy Young Award.
The Cubs, who had dipped to 22-30 with the June 1 loss, also righted their ship, posting an 85-77 record that won them an NL Central Division title.
Proof the controversial pitcher wasn’t the clubhouse problem this incident made him out to be: He remained with the Cubs through the 2011 season and then pitched for the Marlins in 2012, his final MLB campaign.
This resurfacing with the American Association’s Chicago Dogs isn’t the first action he’s seen since then. Zambrano pitched two more years in the minor leagues and then restarted his career last year in Mexico. This year, rather than go south again, he opted to give this second-year independent team a whirl rather than go south for another summer.
He has transitioned to relief pitching because “one manager from the big leagues told me they have a lack of relievers.’’
“No more (being a) starter for me,’’ he told the Chicago Tribune. “One inning or two innings. It’s better for me. I did it in Venezuela pretty good in winter ball when they put me in the bullpen.’’
Zambrano, who has lost 35 pounds over the last year, hopes to shake the reputation that his fight with Barrett helped create.
“I don’t want people to remember me for what I did bad,’’ he said. “I want people to remember the good things I did, like when I won. Why remember things that are in the past? We all make mistakes. We all are human and I know I made mistakes.
“I don’t want to be remembered as a hothead. I want to be remembered as a guy who wants to win and help his team.’’
The two weekend outings against the Explorers hiked Zambrano’s numbers to six appearances and a 3.68 earned run average with the Dogs. He gave up a run to Sioux City on Sunday, when the X’s prevailed 4-1 and snapped a seven-game Chicago winning streak. The team plays its games at 6,800 Impact Field in Rosemont, 12 miles northwest of Wrigley and just a mile or so from O’Hare Field.
Despite the Sunday setback, the Dogs remained first in the Association’s six-team North Division, sporting a league-best 10-6 record under former Boston Red Sox manager Butch Hobson. They’ve wasted little time becoming competitive.
In a 12-year major league career, Zambrano went 132-91 with a 3.66 ERA, striking out 1,637 batters in 1,959 innings. As many will recall, he was also one of the best-hitting pitchers in the game, posting a .238 career batting average with 24 home runs -- tied for the seventh-highest total by a big league pitcher.
Meantime, the Explorers made an 852-mile overnight bus ride to Winnipeg, where they opened a four-game series on Monday. Barring postponements, they’ll have played only seven times at home in their first 20 games when one of the more challenging road trips on their schedule concludes. A seven-game homestand against Fargo-Moorhead and Lincoln begins Friday.
In spite of a 2-8 start that marked their worst record 10 games into a season in their 27-year history, the X’s bid to defend their South Division flag remained well within reach. Since a very balanced early race in the South shows Cleburne in first place with a modest 9-8 ledger, Manager Steve Montgomery’s team was just 2.5 games behind prior to Monday.
And, Montgomery, who has led his teams to a league-leading 246-154 record over the last four seasons, has made it clear he’ll do whatever it takes to get this outfit back to .500 and beyond.
Proof of that began over a week ago when “Mongo” picked up fleet centerfielder Kyle Wren to bolster the leadoff spot in his lineup. Wren, a former Georgia Tech standout, has played nearly 400 games at the Class AAA level.
Then, over the weekend, the X’s skipper made an effort to address two more early concerns.
One was at second base, where he wasn’t getting much offensive production from Nelson Ward, a former University of Georgia stalwart whose defense is sensational. Needing to generate more scoring, though, the manager picked up Arizona State product Drew Stankiewicz, who was released after five years in the Phillies’ farm system and a brief stint this spring with the Indians’ Class AA Akron affiliate.
The other personnel move involved the bullpen, which has fashioned a nifty 2.16 ERA through the first 16 games. With only one lefthanded pitcher on the staff and a vacancy created when the Milwaukee Brewers signed Anthony Bender, it was especially nice to fill that void with another southpaw. So, former UCLA hurler Max Schuh should fit in nicely.
In another development, slugging first baseman Dean Green, who is off to a slow start with a .244 batting average, has moved to the disabled list with a hamstring injury.