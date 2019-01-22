Steve Montgomery woke up in his suburban Tampa home Monday morning to learn overnight temperatures had dipped below 40 degrees.
No crocodile tears from this area where “Mongo” spends nearly five months a year managing the Sioux City Explorers baseball team.
After all, by mid-day, the thermometer in Lithia, Fla., had climbed to a comfortable 65. Meanwhile, we were all shivering while pitchers and catchers around Major League Baseball prepared to report to spring training just a few weeks hence.
Not sure who came up with the expression, but the so-called “Hot Stove League” was intended for those of us in the Midwest who worship this venerable game. It has always made for a comforting diversion, knowing we’ll be seeing live baseball sooner than it probably seemed on Tuesday.
Lucky for us we have a manager who has guided the Explorers to three American Association playoff appearances in the last four years. Not only that, but an impressive tally I’d overlooked before now shows the X’s, campaigning in the 12-team league’s smallest market, sporting the Association’s best record over those last four seasons.
Indeed, from 2015 through 2018, Montgomery’s teams have gone 246-154. Second best at 242-157 were the now-defunct Wichita Wingnuts while a close third went to the St. Paul Saints (241-159).
Gary SouthShore (213-187), Kansas City (210-188), Winnipeg (208-191) and Fargo-Moorhead (204-195) are the other teams with winning records since those record-shattering 2015 X’s started off their amazing 75-25 season.
That 2015 club got knocked off by Laredo in the championship series. And, last year’s Explorers, nine games better than anyone else after a regular season finish of 71-29, lost a heartbreaking semifinal series with Kansas City on a pop fly lost in the night sky just as twilight descended.
“You look back and you say, ‘What if?’ ‘’ shrugs Montgomery. “But you know what? Let’s just put ourselves back in that situation. We still haven’t reached our ultimate goal, but the more times we go to the playoffs, eventually we’re going to get a bounce here or that, you know what I mean? You hope.
“Just keep doing the job I was hired to do and that’s bringing the best talent to Sioux City and winning as many games as we can.’’
Montgomery and his pitching coach, Bobby Post, have collaborated on building winners throughout this impressive four-year stretch and they’ve been busy trying to keep it all going in 2019.
Like a year ago, when the offseason priority was to improve the pitching staff, Montgomery and Post have made pitching a major focus. They’ve also put a particular emphasis on useful rookies since a league roster limit of 23 requires that no more than 18 can be non-rookies.
“You look at my roster at the end of the year (2018) and I lost everybody (who was a) rookie status-wise,’’ said Montgomery, noting that all of his rookies were moving up to what’s called an LS-1 (limited service) designation.
A couple of those individuals have been dealt to other teams, but the X’s have already announced that righthanded pitcher Justin Vernia, the league’s 2018 rookie of the year, has agreed to return this season. The former Gonzaga star matched Kansas City’s Tommy Collier for the league lead in wins, posting a 12-2 mark in 20 starts, and he was sixth in earned run average at 3.32.
James Dykstra (9-4 and seventh in ERA at 3.49) is definitely another starter Montgomery hopes to bring back. He’s even lobbying to regain the services of major league veteran Taylor Jordan, who was 10-2 with a 3.29 ERA (fifth in the league) when he signed last August with a team in Taiwan.
The Explorers will also try to retain Luis Mateo (11-5, 4.21) and late-season addition Jason Garcia (3-0, 1.57) from a rotation that helped them lead the league with a 3.41 team earned run average. Garcia has major league service and so does lefthanded reliever Patrick Schuster (4-1, 1.64 with 47 strikeouts in 33 innings). So, Montgomery has definitely kept them in mind along with lefty Ryan Horstman (3.06 ERA, 47 strikeouts in 32.1 innings) as a time for some major decisions approaches.
With a team that also ranked first in the league in batting (.305), runs scored (6.29) and hits (1,044), Montgomery and Post also recognized the importance of bringing back catcher Dylan Kelly, which they did on Jan. 3.
“Signing back Dylan Kelly was really, really important for us,’’ said the sixth-year X’s manager. “D.K. caught the most innings in the league and obviously what he did with our pitching staff was remarkable. He knows the guys, he knows the league, he knows what to expect on a daily basis.’’
Journeyman lefthanders Evan DeLuca and Jay Johnson are two of the more conspicuous newcomers under contract, both coming off strong seasons in the independent Can-Am League.
DeLuca struck out a whopping 79 batters in 55 innings while making 44 relief appearances in his team’s 102 games.
“DeLuca is just somebody we targeted,’’ said Montgomery. “We liked what he did and we’re excited about him.’’
Johnson, meanwhile, went 7-2 for Quebec City with a 2.63 ERA that ranked fifth in the league. The X’s gave up veteran outfielder Luis Durango, a former big leaguer, to get him.
The push for quality rookies has begun with the signings of pitchers Luis Gomez and Brandon Presley, a lefty, along with Daytona Bryden, an outfielder. Bryden was the NCAA Division III player of the year after a record-breaking senior season at Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he hit .488 with nine homers, 17 doubles, 75 runs, 28 stolen bases and 41 runs batted in for a team that went 33-8.
“We’re excited about the possibilities of Bryden,’’ said Montgomery. “We’re going to see what he brings in. This kid is an explosive athlete. It’s just that when you hear that Division III level, you wonder what caliber of pitching he’s facing. But he’s in probably the best conference in Division III.’’
Lots of heavy lifting lies ahead and it includes trying to find room under the league’s salary cap to bring back some veteran stars like Michael Lang and league MVPs Jose Sermo (2018) and Nate Samson (2016).
In the meantime, the list of Explorers earning opportunities with major league organization has continued to grow with pitchers Eric Karch (Twins), Ian McKinney (Mariners) and Parker Markel (Mariners) landing offers in the last couple of months. Tyler Falwell (Phillies), picked up late last season, was also plucked off the 2018 pitching staff.
“We’re excited about those guys getting moved back to (major league organizations),’’ said Montgomery. “That’s what we’re here for. But we’ve also got to fill those roles.’’