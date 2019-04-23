It’s good to be back in Iowa.
As I was driving across the state border from Minnesota en route to Sioux City a couple weeks here, my grin quickly grew to a smile. I was more than thrilled to realize that the “Welcome to Iowa” sign was a long-term welcome home.
I’m more than thrilled to be the new assistant sports editor for the Journal, and I’m excited to be a part of a community again in not only Iowa, but also Nebraska and South Dakota.
I was born in Grinnell, Iowa, and grew up not too far south from there, a little unincorporated town called Searsboro. You won’t see the town name on an I-80 exit sign, and you won’t read or hear about the town name again, more than likely, but that’s where I come from.
When I was working with the La Crosse Tribune – which is also an entity of Lee Enterprises – I always talked about Iowa sports – no matter if it was high school, college or semi-pro sports. I missed being in the Hawkeye State and what was going on between the four borders. I love the state of Iowa, everything from its sports scene to the Iowa State Fair and everything in-between.
That doesn’t mean I don’t care about Nebraska or South Dakota sports. I’m eager to learn about the communities we cover inside those states, too.
That said, I’m excited to explore a new area again. I’ve already got a trip to the Blue Bunny parlor and the Iowa Lakes added to my list. If there are other places you think I should visit, let me know.
I came here to be a part of a community again. I came here to be at more games, interview more student-athletes and tell stories that can turn into memories.
At my last job in Wisconsin, I loved my role as a copy editor, but I didn’t get out as much as in past stops in my career.
Before I got to La Crosse, I was an assistant sports editor at the Clinton Herald clear on the other side of the state. I loved writing on a daily basis, developing relationships with coaches, student-athletes and other dignitaries and that no two days were the same. Each day was different with another story to tell.
I want that here, too, and with the rich sports scene in the Siouxland, I think I’m going to love it here. So far, it’s been a fun ride watching the Sioux City Relays as well as high school girls soccer.
My story, however, is a unique one.
In the Fall of 2008, I made the commitment to become a sports journalist as a vocation, not just a career. I wanted to enroll in my journalism class at my high school, Montezuma High School, but it was available as a one-time offer to students. That meant I had to wait until my senior year to do so.
I knew what I wanted my first piece to be about ever since I became a high school student. I knew it would grab the attention of my peers (even though they've heard my life story) and hopefully those in my community and the state. That was a longshot goal for me. Thankfully, even a "Hail Mary" works every now and then.
The following is an excerpt from the first column I wrote back in Sept. 2008 for the Poweshiek County Chronicle-Republican that I think describes me best:
Since this cross country season has begun, I have started to believe in blessings in disguise. Also, as a senior, I wanted to leave my mark as a “parting shot” as all seniors do in any activity that we participate in. Leave Montezuma on a good note.
Things don’t also go out as planned, which is something else that I already knew, but never took to heart until this season. I wanted this season to be perfect. Run in every race and not have to worry about anything, such as injuries. I have gone through injury after injury to my hamstrings.
As this summer has turned to fall, my hamstrings have failed me to stay healthy. Since they can’t stay healthy due to problems that I had in my early childhood, I have had to be careful and sometimes sit out races. This season, unfortunately, brings the same injury problems. The same problems I have had to deal with my entire life. You see, I have cerebral palsy.
I wanted to leave my mark by making SICL All-Conference. I did not meet that goal as a couple of my teammates have, but I’m just fine with where I’m at. I would love the reward of being one of the best runners in the area. I have won my battle already. I don’t need the glamour of being named one of the best. To me, I have beaten the odds and really have won.
I could be in a wheelchair or be in a worse situation. I’m glad I’m not.
You know what else I’m glad about?
There are blessings in disguise even in the littlest things.
The people here couldn’t be nicer as I make my transition. From my colleagues to those I’ve begun to interact with outside of the Journal office, you’ve made me feel welcome.
Please feel free to message me at zjames@siouxcityjournal.com and on Twitter at @ZacharyWJames. I look forward to being a part of this community.