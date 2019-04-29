SIOUX CITY – For a guy who grew up 12 miles from Yankee Stadium, Michael Lang has developed a remarkable bond with Sioux City, Iowa.
It’s that connection with our community that has Lang returning here later this week to begin his seventh season with the Sioux City Explorers, the first position ever to play a seventh year here.
The X’s career leader in countless categories, Lang’s return has not yet officially been announced. However, he assured me Monday it will be just a matter of signing his contract when he reports on Friday for Saturday’s first official day of preseason camp.
“Every year I’ve played, especially since I got married, it’s been kind of decided between me and my family whether or not I would continue to play,’’ said the 30-year-old Dumont, N.J., native. “We’re taking it year to year and seeing where we’re at. It’s one of those things my wife has been supportive of me ever since we’ve met.’’
With the birth of Lyla Rose Lang last Oct. 24 in Fargo, Lang’s offseason home, the former Rutgers University star became a father for the first time. Within less than a month of that, teammates Dean Green and Nate Samson, the Explorers’ returning first baseman and shortstop, joined him in the first-time father’s club.
Lang became Sioux City’s all-time hits leader last season, surpassing Nolan Lane’s mark of 529. He finished the season at 570 and has also scored more runs (385), logged more at-bats (1,877) and appeared in more games (473) than any player in the history of the 27th-year professional baseball franchise.
“I’ve told my wife and my parents I want to be a part of the first championship in Sioux City and I think this year could be that time,’’ said Lang.
The only player to wear the uniform throughout Manager Steve Montgomery’s first five seasons, Lang has held down right field throughout a four-year stretch that has seen the Explorers post the league’s best record of 246-154.
Last year’s 71-29 regular season finish was nine wins better than any of the other 11 teams in the independent American Association. However, division runner-up Kansas City won the deciding fifth game of a semifinal playoff series 4-2 at Lewis and Clark on a heartbreaking turn of events.
With bases loaded and two outs in the seventh inning of that contest, Kansas City designated hitter Danny Hayes lofted a routine fly ball to Lang in right field. The veteran caught the flight of the ball as it left the bat and drifted over where he thought the play would be made.
Unfortunately, with the sun setting in the west, Lang temporarily lost sight of the ball and by the time it caromed off his glove, all three baserunners, moving on contact, had crossed the plate.
I’m happy to learn that Lang hasn’t been plagued by sleepless nights over this unfortunate twist of fate.
“It’s just one of those things that happen,’’ he shrugged. “I haven’t watched it (on videos), I don’t want to watch it. I probably never will. It had to happen in the biggest situation of the season. I wish it hadn’t, but unfortunately, it did.’’
“I put my arm around him in the dugout and told him, ‘We wouldn’t have been here without you,’ ‘’ said Montgomery. “I said many times before, if I could have nine Michael Langs, I’d have a really good team. He’s very professional. He never takes a play off.’’
Lang’s wife, the former Briana Gillund, is a native of Enderlin, N.D., less than an hour from Fargo. She had already made Fargo her home when she was lined up for a date with Michael a few years ago. Naturally, there was a point when he considered seeking a trade to the league rival RedHawks in order to be near his bride’s home. However, he has remained loyal to Sioux City.
Lang spent the offseason working two jobs. One was at a strength and speed facility in Fargo called Dynasty Performance Training. The other was at a baseball facility named “The Ballyard.”
“It was convenient for me because I didn’t start work until the afternoon, so I was able to spend a lot of the day with my daughter,’’ said Lang, whose wife works in a Fargo clothing boutique.
Every year around Easter, the Langs pay a visit to Michael’s family in New Jersey. On Sunday, Lyla Rose was baptized in the same Haworth, N.J., church where Michael and Briana were married. They flew home to the Midwest on Monday.
“With Mongo and Bobby and Pass, it makes it a lot easier coming back,’’ said Lang, referring to Montgomery and his longtime coaches Bobby Post and Matt Passerelle. “That plus, really, the players that are coming back, seeing most of the guys returning. I think we’re in for a really good season and I want to be a part of that.’’
Only two players in Montgomery’s projected lineup weren’t with the X’s last year, when they reached the playoffs for the third time in four years.
“I think we’re going to make some noise in the league,’’ said Lang. “The goal, though, is to make some noise in the playoffs. I’d rather be a wild card team (division runner-up) that wins it all (which Kansas City did) than a division winner that loses in the first round.’’
“We’ve just got to find a way to get back in that position again,’’ said Montgomery, who is 293-207 at the Sioux City helm.