Steve Gilbert didn’t win the race he ran in on Friday in the Drake Relays masters 800-meter run, but that didn’t matter to him. It didn’t matter to the hundreds of fans cheering on the 73-year-old from Indianapolis, either.
In the 3 minutes, 23 seconds it took Gilbert to finish the professional race, he accomplished a bucket list item by running on the blue oval at Drake Stadium.
The race had just started, and as the front pack was coming around Turn 1, Gilbert had a slower trot but was just fine in his place. I was sifting through my notes when Drake Relays athletics communications assistant Dale Sandquist nudged my arm.
At first, Sandquist told me he was here from Indiana on invitation from director Blake Boldon, but then Sandquist really caught my attention: Gilbert was here running with Parkinson’s Disease, and he used running as a therapy mechanism to cope with the terrible disease.
Gilbert was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2004 but hasn’t given up running. He's run in 12 half marathons and two full marathons.
“I’ve been blessed to move well, God gave me some potential to do this,” Gilbert said. “The only way to honor that potential is to go out and do this the best you can. If that’s some help to those struggling … get up and do the best you can. It doesn’t matter the time.
“Some days are better than others,” Gilbert added. “That’s for all of us. You always have to keep in mind, it’s coming at you and it’s not going to give up, and you can’t either.”
Once I fully comprehended what Sandquist was telling me, Gilbert was coming around for his second lap, and by this point, public address announcer Mike Jay had shared this news with the rest of the crowd as Gilbert was finishing his race.
The crowd immediately fell in love with him as he had the track to himself. He got one of two standing ovations on Friday.
(The other was for the Special Olympics participants in the 4x100, and there were two Sioux City Knights teams in that race. The Knights were recognized for their accomplishments during Saturday’s Sioux City Bandits game.)
As Gilbert crossed the finish line, he raised his arms with one of the biggest smiles I had seen from any athlete on Friday. He was happy to run on the blue oval. He was happy he was able to run despite having Parkinson’s.
“The track was great, and I felt good,” Gilbert said. “I hope to give some hope to other people with Parkinson’s that they can fight back and win their battles. You can’t stop it, but you can sure give it a setback. Parkinson’s doesn’t take a day off, but you can’t either.”
Gilbert prefers running the longer races compared to shorter ones, like the 800.
Gilbert wore a running uniform with Rock Steady Boxing on the front, and he’s been with the organization for about 12 years.
“It changed my life, and that’s where I got the fitness to do the running I do now,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert wants to run a third marathon, and he won’t stop training. He trains five days a week.
Running was my therapy, too, as a high school cross country and track distance runner. Every summer, I ran 300-plus miles to pass the time in rural Poweshiek County, plus it helped me daydream, think deep and motivate myself to keep my goals in check.
That’s why I believe I connected with Gilbert so deeply. We didn’t care about what place we ended up with -- we were just glad we were blessed enough to run in competitive races.