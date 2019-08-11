SIOUX CITY – Sunday turned into a stress-free trek to the Rick Collins Toyota Men’s City Championship for Corey Matthey.
Matthey cruised to a four-shot victory in the 106th Men’s City tournament at Green Valley Golf Club, picking up his third such title at the tender age of 22.
“I remember winning my first one at 18, how much it meant to me back then,” Matthey said. “To kind of rack them up like this is pretty special.”
Matthey, by virtue of a 4-under 68 in Saturday’s opening round, took a two-shot lead on his two closest competitors, who each struggled mightily in their second round.
It turned out to be a final nine-hole grouping of Matthey – who shot 71 on his first 18 holes on Sunday – his Morningside College teammate Jonny Douglas and Ryan Kinseth.
Kinseth, a transplanted native of Fort Dodge, matched Matthey with a 1-under 71 but still trailed by four heading into the last nine. That’s the way in wound up as each carded 1-under 35 over their final nine holes.
“If my tee game is on and I’m hitting it in the fairway it’s hopefully somewhat stress-free,” Matthey said. “The first 18 wasn’t like that, I was kind of everywhere. I made a double on seven and the wheels were kind of falling off for a while. I bogeyed 10 and was 2-over through 10 but then made a few birdies coming in on the back nine which helped.
“I birdied 18 to get under par and knew I would have a lead. I wasn’t sure how big it would be but that’s something I wanted going into the back nine.”
Matthey was spot on with both his tee shots and iron play down the stretch, adding this win to city crowns in 2015 and 2017. He lost in a playoff to Colin Mitchell last year.
Kinseth, who won an Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference individual title for Wartburg in 2006, tried to make a charge on the final nine with birdies on two of his last three holes, but the deficit was too much to overcome.
Matthey closed with a total of 6-under 174 while Kinseth finished at 2-under 178. Connor Prescott, a high school and college teammate of Matthey’s, wound up third at 181 while former Morningside College standout Matt Young was fourth at 182 after shooting 34 over his last nine holes.
Past city champion Tyson Bodlak, Douglas and Xan Milligan, another Morningside College linkster, shared fifth with 183. Milligan, from Hexham, England, fired the low score among those who made the cut for the final nine with 33. Douglas, by the way, hails from Newcastle Upon Tyne, England.
Only five players broke par on the opening 18 holes Sunday. Matthey, Kinseth, Douglas, Milligan and Jason Pease each shot 71.
Matthey has definitely been the player to beat in Siouxland the past few years. He has a River-Cade victory as well and has excelled in both the Jividen Cup and Sioux Valley Amateur match play events.
This was his first Sioux City ‘major’ of the season. He instead chose to compete in statewide events.
Matthey, who prepped at Sergeant Bluff-Luton, had contemplated transferring to another school in the south for his final collegiate season. He changed his mind, however, and although he must sit out the fall portion of the upcoming campaign, he will remain a Morningside Mustang.
“The game just wasn’t quite there consistency wise,” Matthey said. “I kind of had it going during the spring semester up until nationals, but I struggled the month after that.
“This summer I was just kind of searching. I found a little something this week but I still have a long way to go to be where I want to go, but this is definitely a step in the right direction.”
Matthey said he felt like he let his teammates down with a sub-par performance at the NAIA National Championships last spring.
“The bad taste in my mouth after nationals was so irritating, letting my teammates down kind of just nagged at me for a couple of weeks after that,” Matthey said. “I didn’t want it to end like that considering I’ve had such a nice three years with (Morningside Coach Todd) Sapp and the boys. I kind of wanted a little redemption.”
With Matthey, Douglas and Milligan as key pieces, the Mustangs should be able to make a run at another national tournament this season.
Bill Mathers moved closer to the Sioux City Journal Siouxland Senior Player of the Year crown in spectacular fashion. Mathers, a retired teacher and coach from Cushing, Iowa, shot his age with a 69 for a two-shot victory over Sam Prue in the senior championship flight.
Mathers matched par with 72 in the first round before the 3-under on Sunday while Prue shot 73-70—143 and Jeff Donaldson, the defending Senior city champ, finished at 74-72—146.