SIOUX CITY – Although just 22 years of age, Corey Matthey has already captured a pair of Men’s City golf championships.
The Sergeant Bluff resident and Morningside College senior-to-be is now halfway to a third title after shooting 4-under-par 68 in the opening round of the Rick Collins Toyota Men’s City Championship Saturday at Green Valley.
Matthey, competing in his first Sioux City ‘major’ of the season, forged a two-shot advantage over Jeremy Brown and Nate Lubbers, who each shaved two shots off par with a 70.
Brown recently moved to Sioux City from Arkansas and has fared well in a couple of earlier majors this season. Lubbers, meanwhile, is a former Woodbury Central prep standout and Morningside College graduate
There is a definite Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School flavor among the leaders after the first round.
Connor Prescott – a close friend and college teammate of Matthey’s – is alone in fourth place after shooting 71.
Among a group of four players who matched par with 72 is Schuyler Warren, who will be a sophomore at SB-L. Past city champion Tyson Bodlak, recently crowned Interstate champ Brian Evans and Ryan Kinseth are also four shots back of Matthey.
Kinseth is a Fort Dodge native who played at Wartburg College. He captured an Iowa Intercollegiate Athletic Conference individual title at Wartburg in 2006.
Matthey, the Sioux City Journal Siouxland Player of the Year each of the last three years, elected to skip the three previous majors and instead compete in statewide events. He tied for 13th in the Iowa Amateur at The Ridge in Sioux Center a couple of weeks ago.
He lost in a playoff to Colin Mitchell in last year’s Rick Collins City Championship after winning the 2017 title. Matthey also copped the 2015 crown at the age of 18 to become the youngest to accomplish that feat.
Matthey got off to a fast start with a birdie on No. 1, then struggled a bit through the next six holes. He wound up shooting 35 on the front nine before catching fire with birdies on Nos. 11, 13, 14, 16 and 17.
“I had good looks on 12 and 15 too, so I was on a little train that was nice,” Matthey. “I ended with a three-putt on 18 but I’m happy with the eight birdies and not so much with the four bogeys. But all in all, 68 is not a bad start.
“For the first seven holes my swing wasn’t really synced up at all and I was kind of frustrated. I really just scored on the holes I needed on the first 10 holes, three bogeys on the first 10 are not what I’m looking for.”
Defending champion Mitchell shot 78 Saturday.
Matthey, Brown and Lubbers will tee off for their second round at 10:10 a.m. Sunday.
Bill Mathers, the current points leader in the Siouxland Senior Player of the Year standings, shot 72 for a one-shot lead over Sam Prue and two over Jeff Donaldson, his closest Senior POY competitor. Scott Knowles also shot 74 and trails Mathers by two.
The entire field will play 18 holes on Sunday with the top third of the Open Division championship flight qualifying for an additional nine holes in the 106th staging of this long-running event.