Dalvin Cook at Minnesota Vikings camp, but no deal yet

He is frequently a prominent subject on team promotional materials, and head coach Mike Zimmer has already committed to naming him a team captain.

“Dalvin is a great person. He’s a really good leader in the offensive room. He’s good with all his teammates. He loves to play the game of football. I think he’s done a good job,” Zimmer said. "Everybody wants to get a new contract. Obviously, that’s not my issue, but I love the kid and hope he gets whatever he deserves.”

Cook logged off early from the virtual offseason program when talks stalled. After Cook's camp made noise about a holdout from training camp in lieu of a long-term deal, he arrived on time without a fuss, unlike recent conflicts between Melvin Gordon and the Los Angeles Chargers and Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys.

“This is where I want to be at. This is what I love to do. I was going to be here regardless of whatever the speculations came up,” Cook said.