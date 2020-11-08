Dalvin Cook runs over Lions, Minnesota Vikings rough up Stafford in 34-20 win

MINNEAPOLIS — Two months after releasing their all-time rusher, the Minnesota Vikings drafted Dalvin Cook.

Less than four years after leaving Adrian Peterson's historic accomplishments in the past, the present and future of the backfield with Cook has never looked brighter.

Cook kept his brilliant season rolling by rushing for a career-high 206 yards and two scores on 22 carries, leading the Vikings to a 34-20 victory over the Detroit Lions on Sunday with Peterson watching from the opposite sideline.

“I’m just glad that I got a chance to watch him growing up as a young kid,” said Cook, who embraced Peterson at midfield after the game. “To see that, it was something special for me. He doesn’t know how he impacted my career.”

Kirk Cousins threw for three touchdowns — two to tight end Irv Smith Jr. — in his second straight turnover-free performance for the Vikings (3-5), who averaged 8.9 yards per play on the way to their first home win this season. After sitting out one game with a groin injury, Cook has 478 yards and six touchdowns from scrimmage in wins over Green Bay and Detroit to nudge the Vikings closer to contention for the expanded playoffs.