Dazed Twins ponder playoff ousters

“We’ve already talked to Josh about ways to get ahead of this going into next year,” Falvey said. “This was an unorthodox season obviously in terms of getting ramped up, getting ready to go.”

POWER STRIPPED

After setting the major league record with 307 home runs in 2019, the Twins finished sixth in baseball in homers during the abbreviated schedule but saw their slugging percentage drop from second-best (.494) to the 14th-highest (.427).

Including the last three games of the regular season and the playoff series, the Twins went five games without a home run for their longest such streak in five years.

“We have been power reliant. There are other teams who are power reliant and winning as well in the playoffs. We just need to think through what didn’t allow us to get things going as best we could over the last couple days,” Falvey said.

Overall, after batting 18 points above the league average in 2019, the Twins were three points below the mean in 2020, a trend that stood out in an ugly way against the Astros with only two runs and seven hits over the two games.

UNCERTAIN RETURNS