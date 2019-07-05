SIOUX CITY – If these Sioux City Explorers are to earn a fourth American Association playoff berth in five seasons, they’ll almost certainly need a few new faces in the everyday lineup.
Five games away from the halfway mark in a 100-game schedule, the X’s have persistently made one thing blatantly clear. In a nutshell, this team lacks the offense necessary to be successful.
Thursday night at Lewis and Clark Park, the X’s edged the Milwaukee Milkmen 3-2, halting a three-game losing streak on Dexture McCall’s one-out single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 12th.
The walk-off win took four hours and 39 minutes to complete, lasting 44 minutes longer than the longest previous contest for Sioux City this season.
Michael Lang led off the game-deciding rally with a walk, Nate Samson followed with a single and Jose Sermo bunted both runners into scoring position. An intentional walk to Adam Sasser loaded the bases before McCall rapped a 1-1 pitch to right field to end it.
A win that kept the Explorers just a game out of first place in the South Division standings was a welcome reward. However, it was a frustrating night that typified the Explorers struggles at the plate for much of the season.
It was the 24th time in 45 games that Sioux City has failed to score more than three runs, a litany of futility that has led to all but three of the losses on the team’s 23-22 record.
And even though most of them had come to see post-game fireworks, many in a crowd of 2,703 – second worst in the 26 July 4 home dates the Explorers have played – elected to head for the exits long before that show could commence.
For the first time in five games, the Explorers drew first blood after Kyle Wren and Lang led off the bottom of the first inning with base hits that put runners at the corners. Samson’s sacrifice fly plated Wren and it was an encouraging sign for a team that had gone 17-5 after scoring first and 5-17 when they didn’t.
Unfortunately, after a walk to Sermo and a double team for Sermo and Lang put two more X’s in scoring position, Adam Sasser popped up to the shortstop and McCall struck out.
Milwaukee, which won the first two games of the series 6-1 and 7-3, got the run back in the top of the fourth after Garrett Copeland doubled with one away.
Manuel Boscan followed with a base hit to right field on which Copeland opted to stop at third base. Boscan, though, rounded first a little too far and was caught on a throw by Lang, the right fielder. Just when that looked to be a run-saving play, Jose Rosario ripped a 1-1 pitch up the middle to tie it at 1-1.
It remained knotted up at 2-2 after both teams picked up an unearned run in the fifth inning.
Milwaukee caught a major break when Nolan Earley, leading off the fifth, hit a soft tapper back to pitcher Carlos Sierra. What looked like a routine play turned into a three-base error when first baseman Adam Sasser, staring into the setting sun, was unable to find the ball to make the catch.
After a walk to Glen McClain, Earley gave the guests a 2-1 lead on Jeff Chandler’s double-play grounder.
The X’s responded, but not nearly as substantially as they might have. Dylan Kelly’s double into the left-field corner was followed by a walk and an infield error, loading the bases.
Samson couldn’t cash in on the one-out opportunity and the only damage came when Sermo drew a bases-loaded walk.
Reliever Ryan Flores inherited a serious jam in the sixth frame, taking over with runners at first and second with one out. Flores, though, got out of it with a strikeout and a ground ball and backed that up with two more shutout innings.
One shutout inning from Nate Gercken and then a gutsy three shutout innings from closer Matt Pobereyko helped nail down the win.
The Explorers head into a nine-game road trip as the third-place team in a tight South Division race. Cleburne (24-21) leads the way by a half game over Kansas City (23-21) after both were victorious Thursday. The X’s are just another half game behind that.