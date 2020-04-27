Draft could bring Minnesota Vikings more help now than North foes

Thanks in part to the trade that sent restless wide receiver Stefon Diggs to Buffalo, the Vikings had an extra first-round pick. They used it on Jefferson, the speedster who led the FBS with 111 receptions for national-champion LSU. Three slots later, they grabbed the feisty Gladney from TCU to fill one of three cornerback spots that opened from the most common lineup last year. Growing pains await at this critical position for coach Mike Zimmer, but Mike Hughes and Gladney will give them two first-rounders from the last three drafts to lean on.

With Boise State tackle Ezra Cleveland (second round), Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler (third round) and Baylor defensive tackle James Lynch (fourth round), the Vikings have prospects with potential to contribute as rookies to unsettled position groups. Miami wide receiver K.J. Osborn (fifth round) will also get a long look returning kickoffs and punts. That's the kind of haul a team can find with seven of the top 150 picks. The Lions had five, the Packers three, the Bears had two.

LOVE IN THE TIME OF COVID

For the first time in nine drafts, the Packers used their first-rounder on an offensive player. Good news for Aaron Rodgers, right? Not so much. GM Brian Gutekunst gave up a fourth-rounder to move up four spots for Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.