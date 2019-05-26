ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Sioux City Explorers' offense continued to struggle on Sunday.
St. Paul starting pitcher Eddie Medina held the Explorers scoreless in 6 1/3 innings pitched, as the Saints defeated Sioux City, 5-1, in the series finale.
The Saints' pitchers allowed 10 hits to Sioux City, but the Explorers left eight hitters on base. St. Paul did not surrender a walk, and it struck out 11 Sioux City hitters.
Dean Green drove in Michael Lang in the eighth inning on an RBI single that gave Sioux City (2-8) its only run.
Michael Lang had three hits for the Explorers, and all three of them were singles in the first, third and eighth innings.
Nate Samson had a two-hit game.
Taylor Jordan was handed the loss for the Explorers. He allowed three runs — all earned — on three hits and one walk.
The Saints (7-3) scored thrice in the fourth inning off one hit. Max Murphy launched a three-run home run off Jordan. Chesny Young led off the inning with a double, and Brady Shoemaker was hit by a pitch.
Max Duval came into the sixth inning as a relief pitcher, and he allowed two runs.
The Saints had four hits. Burt Reynolds had a one-out double, then Shoemaker single.
Blake Schmit had an RBI single with two outs, then Jeremy Martinez followed with an RBI single.
There might be some offensive help coming for Sioux City.
The Explorers signed outfielder Kyle Wren to a 2019 American Association contract on Sunday.
Wren comes to the Explorers with a plethora of experience including six seasons of minor league baseball among four different major league organizations.
Wren spent two seasons in the Braves organization bouncing between a trio of levels, making it as high as AA. In his second season with the Braves he stole a career high 46 bases. He was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers during the 2014 off season.
With the Brewers, Wren split time between AA Biloxi and AAA Colorado Springs. In 2015 he hit .272 with 21 extra base hits, 59 runs scored and 36 stolen bases. 2016 was an even better season for Wren, in 77 games in AAA he hit .339, swiping 20 bags and scoring 54 runs. In 2017 Wren was released by the Brewers and would finish out the 2018 season in the Red Sox organization with the Pawtucket Red Sox.
X's ALSO SHUT OUT SATURDAY: Spencer Jones made his season debut for the Saints on Saturday and he led the Saints to a 2-0 shut out. Jones allowed only two hits and a walk while striking out four.
Eric Karch made his second start of the year was arguably just as good. He took the tough luck loss going six and a third, allowing two runs on two hits, while striking out four.
Max Murphy would get to Karch in the third inning, going the opposite way for a solo home run his third of the year to put the Saints up 1-0.
St. Paul would double their lead in the fifth after Joey Wong lead off with a double he would be moved over to third on a sacrifice bunt. After an intentional walk of Murphy to set up the possible inning ending double play it seemed as though the X’s plan would work. Young hit a ground ball to third, Sermo threw the ball cleanly to second, looking for an around the horn inning ending double play but Nelson Ward was unable to get the ball out of his glove and did not make a throw to first base, allowing Wong to score.
Sioux City threatened to score in the sixth when Daytona Bryden doubled with one out. With Michael Lang at the plate Bryden took off for third, Lang grounded one through the hole that was created with Young going to cover the bag on the steal. Bryden rounded third and took off for home but short stop Joey Wong was able to cut off the hit in shallow left field and threw a strike to the plate cutting down Bryden at home and keeping the X’s off the scoreboard.