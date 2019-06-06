WINNIPEG, Manitoba — Sioux City Explorers manager Steve Montgomery won his 300th game on Thursday in a 5-0 win over the Winnipeg Goldeyes.
Taylor Jordan played a big role in the win. The Explorers' starting pitcher threw a complete-game shutout, and that included not surrendering a walk.
The Goldeyes had two of those three hits in the first inning.
Jordan struck out six hitters.
Sioux City's biggest inning was in the fifth. Kyle Wren had a two-out RBI triple, then two pitches later, Michael Lang hit a two-run home run.
The Explorers also scored in the sixth and seventh innings.
"300 never felt so good," Montgomery said.
Montgomery joined the X's in 2014, and during his time, Sioux City has had two 70-win seasons.