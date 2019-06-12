SIOUX CITY – With righthander Jason Garcia on the mound for the sixth time this season, the Sioux City Explorers probably didn’t need too much offense.
Suddenly, though, a team that had struggled mightily with the bats over the first 25 games came alive Wednesday night at Lewis and Clark Park, scoring eight runs in the first two innings of a 9-1 victory over the Lincoln Saltdogs.
Garcia, a former major league reliever with Baltimore, improved to 5-1 with a nifty 1.96 ERA on the season as the X’s came up with their second biggest scoring effort while also piling up 17 hits, also their second best total of the year.
Nate Samson, Dexture McCall, Drew Stankiewicz and Dylan Kelly all had three-hit nights as the Explorers, now 10-16, enjoyed an evening they hope will signal a major turnaround.
“Tonight, we just decided to go out there and get our pitches,’’ said Samson, the defending American Association batting champ. “Each and every one, not try to do too much. We just went out there and said let’s not press, let’s have fun and get your pitch and move it.
“In retrospect, it’s early (26 games into a 100-game season), we’re just going to take it day by day from here on out and go back to playing baseball.’’
The welcome offensive outburst started rather inconspicuously when Samson stroked a two-out single in the bottom of the first.
Jose Sermo followed with a five-pitch walk and both runners moved up on a double steal before McCall ripped a two-run single through the right side. Then, Stankiewicz made it a 3-0 lead with a near identical base hit.
Rare as that was – the X’s hadn’t scored more than two first-inning runs this season – the second-inning was out of sight, adding five more runs to the lead.
Kelly’s double into the right-field corner led it off, Luke Bonfield singled and Michael Lang was hit by a pitch to load the bases with nobody out. Kyle Wren’s groundout drove in the first run and Samson delivered an RBI single.
Two more runs crossed on a base hit by Sermo and a throwing error by rightfielder Randolph Oduber. Then, one out later, Stankiewicz had a bloop double fall in to make it an 8-0 advantage.
With lefthander Tyler Anderson relieving veteran starter John Brownell, Sermo picked up his second RBI single of the game to make it 9-0 in the fifth inning. That came after Wren drew a two-out walk and Samson collected his third single of the game.
Lincoln averted a shutout with a sixth-inning run off Garcia, getting a leadoff walk from Cody Regis, a one-out double by John Sansone and a sacrifice fly by Tyler Moore. But the Saltdogs (14-12) put nothing else on the board, totaling just six hits off Garcia and none off relievers Jose Velez, Jr., and Matt Pobereyko, working one inning apiece.
“We came out swinging the bats,’’ said X’s Manager Steve Montgomery. “The first inning really set the tone – a big two-out hit by McCall. We did a good job of running the bases and we did a good job on two-out hits. We got our pitches and didn’t miss ‘em. We’ve just gotta keep it going.’’
Garcia continued to be one of the league’s premier pitches, bouncing back from his first loss in his last appearance.
“He was throwing the slider any time he wanted to in any count,’’ said Montgomery. “It makes it tough on hitters when you can locate offspeed (pitches) when they’re ahead in the count and expand (the strike zone) when you’re up in the count. He did a good job of keeping it off the big part of the plate.’’