SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City Explorers announced today that the Cincinnati Reds have purchased the contract of Explorers right-handed pitcher James Dykstra. He will report to spring training with the Reds when pitchers and catchers report next week to earn a spot within the Reds organization for the 2019 season. Dykstra becomes the fifth X’s player from the 2018 season to be purchased by an MLB organization, joining fellow pitchers Tyler Fallwell (Phillies), Parker Markel (Mariners), Ian McKinney (Mariners) and Eric Karch (Twins).
Dykstra was a key part of the Explorer’s starting rotation in 2018, making 19 starts (third-most on team) after signing with the X’s on April 30 following his release from the Texas Rangers organization. Dykstra finished the 2018 campaign with a 9-4 record, owning a 3.49 ERA in 108.1 innings pitched.
Dykstra began his X’s career with a dominant six-inning shutout of the Lincoln Saltdogs on May 18, allowing just four hits. The hard-throwinging righty began the season winning his first five decisions and logged at least six innings in 15 of his 19 starts, including a team high 13 quality starts. Dykstra also impressed in his two American Association Playoff starts, including helping lead the X’s to a Game 1 victory over the Kansas City T-Bones, tossing seven innings, allowing just one earned run and surrendering just a pair of hits.
Prior to joining the Explorers, Dykstra was drafted three times, including in 2013 when the White Sox made him their sixht round selection out of California State University (San Marcos, CA), becoming the highest baseball player drafted in Cal-State program history. Dykstra spent four seasons in the White Sox organization and was named a 2015 Carolina League Mid-Season All-Star. He was then traded to the Texas Rangers in 2016 where he pitched parts of two seasons in their organization, reaching the Triple-A level in 2017 making 21 appearances (13 starts) for the Round Rock Express.
With Dykstra’s signing by the Reds organization, the Sioux City Explorers have now had 19 player’s contracts acquired by an affiliated organization since the completion of the 2015 season.