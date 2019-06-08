SIOUX CITY — Two blown saves in a three-day span last week weren’t easily forgotten by Matt Pobereyko, the Sioux City Explorers’ new bullpen closer.
Still, when the chance to redeem himself came up Saturday night at Lewis and Clark Park, Pobereyko answered the call, securing a dramatic 8-7 win over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.
“That was probably the toughest two games of my career,’’ said Pobereyko, tagged with blown saves as the Explorers lost a pair of one-run cliffhangers in Winnipeg. “It was great to bounce back. I k new I was going to get back out there at some point and I just wanted to get back to doing my job.’’
The much-needed win for the X’s hinged around a little-known rule that permitted Sioux City to score the deciding run even though a rare kind of double play appeared to have foiled a sixth-inning rally.
Leading 7-5 with one out in the inning, the hosts had the bases loaded when 2018 American Association MVP Jose Sermo ripped a deep fly ball toward the corner in right field. Fargo’s Tim Colwell, a former Explorer, made an impressive running grab and caught former teammate Michael Lang too far off first base, getting what looked like a rally-killing double play.
Meanwhile, the X’s Hunter Wood tagged up from third base and crossed home plate before Lang was retired and that was all it took for the run to count.
“The rule is that once the out’s made, now the whole field’s open,’’ said X’s manager Steve Montgomery. “So, if you can record a run prior to them getting that second out, the run counts.’’
The three-hour and 30-minute marathon saw all seven Fargo-Moorhead runs driven home by two players – sluggers Chris Jacobs and Correlle Prime.
Jacobs had a three-run homer with one out in the top of the first inning. Then, after the Explorers paraded home seven runs in their first three turns at-bat, Prime’s two-run double and two-run homer eventually pulled the RedHawks within 8-7 in the top of the seventh.
Relievers Tyler Fallwell, Jose Velez, Jr., Nathan Gercken and Pobereyko combined to record the final 14 outs with Prime’s homer the only damage.
For a Sioux City team that had scored over three runs just eight times in its first 21 games, the three-run homer by Jacobs just four batters into the game almost seemed like a dagger in the heart.
The Explorers, though, came back to plate multiple runs in each of the first three innings, surging in front 7-3 and exceeding six runs for just the third time this year.
Facing newly acquired righthander Bret Helton, signed earlier Saturday to fill in for injured Mike Tamburino, the X’s started the home half of the first with a triple by Kyle Wren before Michael Lang and Jose Sermo followed with base hits to chisel that big early deficit to 3-2.
Rookie outfielder Sebastian Zawada tied it up with a high, one-out fly ball that turned into a leadoff homer in the home half of the second. Then, the X’s took the lead with an unearned run, cashing in on an infield error with Lang’s two-out, run-scoring double.
The one-run advantage turned into a 7-3 advantage with a three-run third for the hosts, who got a leadoff walk and a stolen base from Nate Samson.
Drew Stankiewicz followed with an RBI single and Dexture McCall added an infield single. A pair of wild pitches by Helton let another run cross and the righthander was gone after issuing a one-out walk. Hunter Wood greeted reliever Taylor Bloye with a hot shot that looked headed for right field, but second baseman T.J. Bennett’s diving stop limited Wood to an RBI ground-out that netted the seventh run for Sioux City.
Then came the eighth-inning tally that wasn’t at first counted until umpires clarified the rule.
“It was great to see us respond right away (to the Jacobs homer),’’ said Montgomery. “But not only respond, we didn’t let our foot off the gas pedal and that’s what’s key.’’