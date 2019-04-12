SIOUX CITY — The Sioux City Explorers announced Friday that Vice President/General Manager Shane Tritz has stepped down.
Tritz spent 13 seasons as the Explorers general manager beginning in 2006, and he spent the previous three seasons in south Texas with the Coastal Bend Aviators of the Central Baseball League. Tritz also worked three seasons in the Explorers front office and one season with the Kansas City Royals' Triple-A affiliate in Omaha.
Tritz is a 1995 graduate of Sioux City West High School. Shane attended the University of Iowa where he earned his degree in Sports Management in 1999.
In 2013, Shane was honored as the American Association’s Executive of the Year and this was the only time a member of the Sioux City Explorers front office staff received this honor.
“Shane has long been an integral member of the Explorers family,” said Explorers owner John Roost, “While we are sad to see him go, we wish him nothing but the best on his next move.”
The Sioux City Explorers have already begun an extensive search for candidates to be the next general manager.