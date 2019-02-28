SIOUX CITY – The Sioux City Explorers announced that the Arizona Diamondbacks have purchased the contract of Explorers right-handed pitcher Justin Vernia. He will report to spring training with the Diamondbacks to earn a spot within the organization. Vernia becomes the sixth X’s player from the 2018 season to be purchased by an MLB organization, joining fellow pitchers Tyler Fallwell (Phillies), Parker Markel (Mariners), Ian McKinney (Mariners), Eric Karch (Twins) and James Dykstra (Reds).
Vernia turned in an impressive 2018 campaign on the mound for the Explorers, going 12-2 in 20 starts, owning a 3.32 earned run average. His 12 wins were not only tops for an impressive X’s pitching staff that finished the 2018 season ranked atop the league in several pitching categories, but also tied him for the most in the entire American Association. His impressive 3.32 ERA was also good for sixth best in the league. Vernia was a workhorse for the Explorers, making 20 starts (tie for 1st on team) and tossing 119 1/3 innings (second on team). The righty racked up 91 strikeouts (second on team) while issuing just 22 walks, which was good for a team-best 1.66 BB/9.
For his efforts, Vernia was named the 2018 American Association Rookie of the Year, becoming the first Explorer to win the award. He also being tabbed as the league’s Rawlings Pitcher of the Month for the month of June after finishing a perfect 4-0 in five June starts, compiling 31 strikeouts. Vernia was also named the Pointstreak Pitcher of the Week for the week ending August 5 after tossing 14 innings and allowing just one earned run over two starts during the week, including a dominant 10 strikeout performance against the Texas AirHogs, which was a season-high for the righty.
Vernia began his professional career with the Explorers in the 2017 season, signing on August 5. Vernia finished the season with the Explorers in 2017 with a 3-2 record in six starts.
With Vernia’s signing by the Diamondbacks organization, the Sioux City Explorers have now had 20 player’s contracts acquired by an affiliated organization since the completion of the 2015 season.
Explorers sign Pugh, Busfield, Zawada
SIOUX CITY – The Explorers announced the club has signed outfielder Tillman Pugh, right-handed pitcher J.D. Busfield and outfielder Sebastian Zawada to 2019 American Association contracts. The 2019 season will mark Pugh’s 10th season in professional baseball, Busfield’s fourth and Zawada’s second season in professional baseball.
Pugh was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 16th round of the 2009 MLB Draft from Gateway Community College (did not sign) and once again the following year in the 15th round by the New York Mets. Pugh spent parts of three seasons in affiliated baseball in the Mets and Chicago White Sox organizations. Pugh has since played the last six years in Independent ball in four different leagues. His most success has come in recent years, including being named the Pacific Association MVP in 2017 playing for the Vallejo Admirals where he hit .332 with 18 home runs and 30 stolen bases. He followed that up with an impressive 2018 campaign, playing in the American Association for the Gary SouthShore RailCats, where the outfielder led the team with a .357 batting average, .436 on base percentage and .554 slugging percentage. Pugh was acquired by the X’s on February 10 in a trade with the Sugar Land Skeeters (Atlantic League).
Busfield was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the seventh round of the 2016 MLB Draft from Loyola Marymount University. Busfield has pitched the previous three seasons in the Rays organization, owning a combined 3.69 ERA in 65 games. Busfield was named a 2017 Midwest League Mid-Season All-Star.
Zawada joins the Explorers after playing briefly in the Frontier League for the Southern Illinois Miners in 2017. Zawada finished his collegiate career at Arizona State where his eight home runs in 2016 were tied for most on the team.
With the signings of Pugh, Busfield, and Zawada, the Explorers now have 15 players (10 pitchers, five position players) signed to 2019 American Association contracts.