GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — The Sioux City Explorers scored three second-inning runs and tacked on four more in the fifth to defeat the Texas Airhogs, 7-5, on Monday night to end the road trip.
The Airhogs scored thrice in the first inning, but Sioux City answered right away. In the second inning, the first three batters reached base, and Adam Sasser made it pay off with a two-run single.
Sasser later scored on an RBI single from Dylan Kelly, and Nate Samson scored Sebastian Zawada on a sacrifice fly.
The X's put up the four-spot with five hits.
Hazelbaker started off the fifth-inning rally with an RBI single. Then, Hazelbaker scored on a double steal after Sermo stole second base.
Drew Stankiewicz was at the plate when the double steal occurred. Stankiewicz later drove in Sermo on an RBI single. The X's had a four-hit inning that produced the three runs.
Stankiewicz was 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Eric Karch earned the win on Monday, as he allowed and was charged with all five runs. Karch did not walk a batter and struck out five in 5 1/3 innings.
Matt Pobereyko picked up his 21st save. Pobereyko recorded three strikeouts, and gave up a walk in the ninth inning.
Jose Velez and Tyler Fallwell did not allow a run in relief in between Karch and Pobereyko's appearances.
TAGO EARNS HONOR: X's starting pitcher Pete Tago has been named this week's Pointstreak American Association Pitcher of the Week.
Over the past week, Tago made two starts, both coming against the Texas Airhogs. The first start was a complete game shutout. Tago went the distance allowing only three singles without a walk while striking out 12. The twelve strikeouts tied the most in a single start by an X’s pitcher this season. During the entirety of the start Tago did not allow a batter to reach second base. It was also the first complete game shut out of his career.
The following start came on the road in Grand Prairie. This time, Texas had a few extra base runners but the results were still pretty much the same. Tago scattered seven hits and a walk over seven innings of one-run ball.