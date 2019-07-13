SIOUX CITY – Some familiar names are at or near the top of the leaderboard after the opening round of the annual River-Cade Amateur Saturday at Green Valley Golf Club.
Eight players shot par or lower in steamy conditions, including defending champion Adam Fields and reigning Men’s City champion Colin Mitchell, who share the lead at 2-under 70 with Brian Schultz, a multiple winner of this long-running event.
Fields, a Council Bluffs, Iowa, resident and Pottawattamie County sheriff’s deputy, is shooting for his fifth River-Cade title. The Bishop Heelan High School graduate won three straight from 2013-15 and prevailed last year on his way to winning three of the four Sioux City ‘major’ tournaments.
He chipped in from off the green on the 45th and final hole to beat Corey Matthey by one shot last year. Matthey is not competing in this year’s tournament.
Mitchell, who graduated from North High, broke through with his first major win last August, capturing the Men’s City crown. He has become a perennial contender in these events since regaining his amateur status several years ago. Mitchell worked for a time as an assistant pro at Green Valley.
Talented Le Mars, Iowa, linkster Schultz is a three-time River-Cade champion who last won a major in 2015 when he copped the Interstate Amateur at Two Rivers.
Ayron Corporon – another multiple major winner – and Ray Sencenbaugh are tied for second after shooting 71 on Saturday, while three more players matched par with 72.
That group includes Lance Heimsoth, Andy Keane and Louis Sitting Crow, who trail the leaders by just two shots.
The entire field plays an additional 18 holes Sunday and the top one-third of the championship flight will play another nine to ultimately decide the champion.
With such a bunched leader board, any number of players are still very much in the hunt. That includes Tyler Danke and Brian Evans – winners of this year’s first two majors – who each carded 74.
Danke, a Morningside College golfer, won the Tri-State Masters in May while Evans claimed the Interstate crown last month. Al Pottebaum, another player who has won several River-Cade titles, sits six shots behind at 76.
Jeff Donaldson and Tracey Ginger each shot 71 to set the pace in the Senior Division. They are three shots ahead of Bill Mathers, while defending champ Sam Prue is at 77.