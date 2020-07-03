Fireworks on the track during Sunday's races at New Raceway Park

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

JEFFERSON, S.D. -- The New Raceway Park had 123 cars check in on Sunday as Connor Brown won the M&T Motorsports IMCA Sport Compacts race. There were fireworks on the track and then a fireworks display after.

Brown and Justin Myre paced the field to start the race and Brown took the lead on the first lap. Brown held on after a couple of restarts and stayed in from of Ramsey Meyer in the final laps to pick up the feature win.

The first feature on Sunday was the Professional Concrete IMCA Northern Sportmods. Shawn Harker and Tom Hensley opened in the lead and made contact in turn one, which opened the door for Rusty Montagne to get inside both as he slipped into the lead followed by Connor Vande Weerd. Montagne kept the lead after a red flag but a little later, Vande Weerd, who was in second, spun and took a few cars behind him, forcing a caution. Montagne continued to lead after the green flag went out again and got out to a good lead but a late yellow flag setup a green-white-checkered finish.

Montagne and Cody Thompson flew out in front and on the final lap, Thompson drove into corner one hard. Montagne slid up off the bottom and Thompson drove back under Montagne to take the lead and Thompson too the checkered flag.