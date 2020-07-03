Fireworks on the track during Sunday's races at New Raceway Park

JEFFERSON, S.D. -- The New Raceway Park had 123 cars check in on Sunday as Connor Brown won the M&T Motorsports IMCA Sport Compacts race. There were fireworks on the track and then a fireworks display after.
Brown and Justin Myre paced the field to start the race and Brown took the lead on the first lap. Brown held on after a couple of restarts and stayed in from of Ramsey Meyer in the final laps to pick up the feature win.
The first feature on Sunday was the Professional Concrete IMCA Northern Sportmods. Shawn Harker and Tom Hensley opened in the lead and made contact in turn one, which opened the door for Rusty Montagne to get inside both as he slipped into the lead followed by Connor Vande Weerd. Montagne kept the lead after a red flag but a little later, Vande Weerd, who was in second, spun and took a few cars behind him, forcing a caution. Montagne continued to lead after the green flag went out again and got out to a good lead but a late yellow flag setup a green-white-checkered finish.
Montagne and Cody Thompson flew out in front and on the final lap, Thompson drove into corner one hard. Montagne slid up off the bottom and Thompson drove back under Montagne to take the lead and Thompson too the checkered flag.
Aaron Cain and Travis Barker led the field to start the J&J Fittings IMCA Stock Cars. After two attempts, Barker took the lead. After a few cautions and a couple of restarts, Barker continued to hold the lead on lap 11. A caution came out on lap 17, setting up a green-white-checkered finish. Barker led the field after the green flag flew. Elijah Zevenbergen made a move after two cars contacted in front of him. Zevenbergen tried to get past Barker but Barker held him off to take the feature victory.
The Bonine Garage Doors IMCA Modifieds raced a bit earlier on Sunday with Jeff James and Ricky Stephan pacing the field to start. James jumped out to the early lead on lap one. There were a few cautions early in the race and on lap three, Jesse Sobbing made it past James to take the lead. Sobbing led the remaining 25 laps of the feature to pick up the win.
The fourth feature was the Coney's Used Cars IMCA Hobby Stocks. Zach Bales and Andy Hoffman led at the green with Bales grabbing the top spot. On lap two, Craig Clift came from the third spot to get past Bales. Hoffman moved past Bales on lap four and then Clift spun and took Bales with him. That allowed Hoffman to move into the lead. Even after a few cautions, Hoffman held off the rest of the field to pick up the feature victory.
The next race at Raceway Park is Sunday, July 5, as the repairablevehicles.com Tri-State Late Models join the weekly classes. Hot laps start at 6 p.m. with racing to follow. There will be a fireworks display after the races are over.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!