SIOUX CITY -- Boyd Pitkin left one family for another family, at least that's the way it feels to him.
A day after Briar Cliff announced his resignation as the Chargers baseball coach after 22 seasons, Pitkin was announced as the director of baseball and stadium operations by the Sioux City Explorers on Friday.
It was a hard decision for Pitkin to step away from Briar Cliff, where he played baseball and coached for the past 30 seasons (the last 22 as the head coach) but working for the Explorers was like going to another family for Pitkin, who has been involved with the independent minor league team since its inception in 1993.
"I started out with them as a bullpen catcher and have stayed within the organization, helping them out in any way I could," Pitkin said. "It's an exciting move for me to do this. I am looking forward to the challenges. It's a great bunch of people that I know in the organization. I'm grateful to John Roost for giving me this opportunity."
Pitkin has known Roost, the Explorers owner, for some time. Pitkin is a North graduate and Roost went to high school with Pitkin's sister. Pitkin's dad also taught Roost in high school.
“We are thrilled to have Boyd join the Explorers family; he has made his life in Siouxland and will be a terrific fit,” said Roost in a press release. “We are looking forward to seeing his impact on the organization right away as he brings his lifetime of baseball experience to the professional level.”
Pitkin is also close to the coaching staff.
"It is another family for me. I've known them for years. Bobby Post, the pitching coach was my pitching coach for a number of years. Matt Passerelle, the hitting coach, he's done work at our indoor cages," Pitkin said. "It's been a close relationship. It's going from one family to another. I just look forward to the next chapter of my life and seeing what that will bring."
For Pitkin, it's his third job with a baseball organization in Sioux City in his career. He was an All-State catcher for North and later coached the Stars in 1992 and 1993. He was a three-year starter for Briar Cliff and later become an assistant coach before spending the last 22 seasons as the head coach.
Pitkin ended his tenure at Briar Cliff as the all-time leader in wins in the program's history with 530 victories. He won three Great Plains Athletic Conference championships and guided the Chargers to the NAIA World Series in 2005.
This is his first full-time job with a professional baseball team but Pitkin has been around the Explorers for awhile.
"It's been a lot of helping them with their field if they needed something to be done," Pitkin said. "When I was done being the bullpen catcher, Luke Yoder, who took care of the field then, I learned under him on how to take care of the field and progressed from there."
As the director of baseball and stadium operations, Pitkin will oversee the business and baseball day-to-day operation for the Explorers.
"Just make sure things are run smoothly and whatever else I need to do and whatever the organization wants me to do," Pitkin said. "I will help (head coach Steve Montgomery) with the salary cap and everything that goes on that end. Just making sure everything is done right when the players get here."