SIOUX CITY -- Eight months after finishing up a strong season with the Sioux City Explorers, relief pitcher Parker Markel has jumped to the major leagues with the Seattle Mariners.
Markel, a 28-year-old righthander from Newport Beach, Calif., joined the Mariners at Fenway Park in Boston on Sunday for a series finale with the Red Sox, taking a roster spot that opened up when longtime Mariners ace “King Felix” Hernandez was placed on the 10-day disabled list.
“How great is that for that kid?’’ said X’s Manager Steve Montgomery. “He texted me yesterday (Saturday) and said he was overwhelmed. He said, ‘I wanted to definitely reach out to you because I couldn’t have done it without you and (X’s pitching coach) Bobby Post.'’’
A year ago, early in preseason camp, Markel was struck in the head by a line drive off the bat of teammate Nate Samson, who went on to win the American Association batting title.
“(Markel) goes, ‘Mentally, after getting hit last year, you guys talked me through it,’ ‘’ said Montgomery. “He said, ‘Without that, I wouldn’t be where I’m at today.’ After he got hit, he had the yips and all kinds of stuff, but we did talk him through it.’’
Markel, who had pitched seven seasons in the Tampa Bay Rays’ farm system before getting released, launched his comeback by appearing in 37 games for Sioux City last year, posting a hard-luck 4.14 ERA while striking out 62 batters in 41 1/3 innings.
The Mariners purchased his contract from the X’s last September 24 and he has had an extraordinary spring after starting with the Class AA Arkansas Travelers in North Little Rock and moving up to the Class AAA Tacoma Rainiers. His combined numbers in 13 relief appearances include a phenomenal 35 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings, or more than two per frame. He has gone 3-0 with four saves and a 0.52 earned run average, allowing just five hits and seven walks.
Markel was drafted by the Tigers in 2009, his final year at Mountain Ridge High School in Glendale, Ariz., but he elected not to sign. A year later, after one season at Yavapai Junior College in Prescott, Ariz., he was drafted by the Rays and opted to turn professional.
The 4.14 ERA for the Explorers last season was skewed by two nightmarish outings, both against the Kansas City T-Bones, the team that eventually knocked off the X’s and won the Association’s postseason title. In those two games, he was rocked for nine runs in just one inning, trashing the excellent 2.23 ERA he actually posted in his other 35 trips to the mound.
X’s post two more victories
SIOUX CITY -- Wins in a pair of preseason games Friday and Saturday send the Sioux City Explorers into two final exhibition contests Monday and Tuesday with a preseason record of 3-1.
The defending South Division champs prevailed 6-2 Friday night in York, Neb., over the Lincoln Saltdogs, actually leading 6-0 after nine innings before both teams agreed to play a 10th inning. Lincoln scored both of its runs in that extra frame.
Jose Sermo, Dean Green and rookie catcher Hunter Wood all homered for Sioux City, which got four shutout innings from Max Duval and two each from Tyler Fallwell and Jose Velez, Jr. The final two innings were pitched by Ivan Vieitez.
Sioux City played eight innings Saturday night in Moville and trounced the Sioux Falls Canaries 13-3 while walloping a whopping seven home runs with a favorable wind for hitters.
The X’s are slated to face the St. Paul Saints the next two nights at CHS Field in St. Paul. After one more day of intrasquad play on Wednesday, the club’s 27th season officially gets underway with a four-game series against Lincoln starting Thursday night.