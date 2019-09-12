SIOUX CITY — It was almost bound to happen.
A little over six weeks after a trade sent him to the St. Paul Saints, Michael Lang made his former teammates pay, belting a run-scoring double in the ninth inning Thursday night to deliver the game-deciding run in a 3-2 victory over the Sioux City Explorers.
The all-time hits leader for the Explorers, Lang became the hero as the Saints grabbed a 2-0 lead in a best-of-five American Association championship series against a Sioux City franchise for which he was in his seventh season when the X’s traded him to St. Paul on July 28.
Lang gave his new team a 2-0 lead in a best-of-five series that moves on Saturday to St. Paul, where the Saints went 3-0 in a semifinal playoff series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.
The Explorers grabbed a 2-0 lead with single runs in each of the first two innings.
Solo home runs by Drew Stankiewicz and Jose Sermo made it a 2-0 lead at the expense of St. Paul ace Eddie Medina, 10-3 during the regular season for the league’s winningest team (64-36).
X’s starter Pete Tago made that lead hold up until the fifth inning, when the Saints wiped out the deficit with two runs on two base hits and a pair of walks. Chesny Young started the rally with a walk and moved up on a wild pitch before Chris Baker’s flare to right-center drove home the guests’ first run. One out later, Tago walked Dan Motl and then former Explorers star Michael Lang doubled to tie the game up.
Sioux City had a golden opportunity in the top of the seventh, when Kyle Wren’s leadoff double sent Medina to the showers. Lefthander Ken Frosch uncorked a wild pitch before striking out Drew Stankiewicz, but Stankiewicz struck out and a game-deciding rally fell apart when Nate Samson was issued an intentional walk and Jeremy Hazelbaker struck out.
Karch Kowalcyk came on and was caught with a double steal, but another intentional walk to Jose Sermo was followed by an impressive innng-ending play by second baseman Josh Allen, flagging down Dexture McCall’s bouncer up the middle to retire McCall and deny the go-ahead run.
The X’s also had a major threat in the eighth, when Dylan Kelly led off with his third hit of the night. For the second time in the game, though, Sebastian Zawada put down a bunt that turned into a double play. Adam Sasser followed with a base hit and moved to second on a wild pitch, but Wren’s base hit failed to deliver the go-ahead run when former Explorer Michael Lang, the rightfielder, threw out Wren for the final out of the inning, trying to take an extra base.
Stankiewicz drew a leadoff walk off Tanner Kiest, the fourth St Paul pitcher, to open the bottom of the ninth. However Nate Samson’s bouncer to the second baseman turned into a costly double play. Jeremy Hazelbaker drew a one-out walk, but Sermo struck out to end the contest, sending the X’s to St. Paul needing three straight wins to recover from the two home losses.
After getting blasted 12-3 in Game 1 on Wednesday, the Explorers dropped this one despite outhitting the Saints 10-6.
“What can you do?’’ said a frustrated Steve Montgomery, the sixth-year Sioux City manager. “We’ve gotta find a way (to win the series). I guess I should’ve sent Sasser (in the eighth inning). That’s what I guess everybody’s upset about. He (Lang, the rightfielder) got to the ball prior to my guy touching third. It was a good baseball game. What can you do?”
Medina, 10-3 during the regular season, allowed seven of the X’s 10 hits while Tago gave up five hits in a six-inning effort. Tyler Fallwell went the final three innings for Sioux City, surrendering one run on one hit and two walks in three innings to suffer the loss.
The series moves into Game 3 on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. with the Saints needing only one win with three opportunities to pull it in order to win their first championship in 13 years since the two 27-year-old rivals moved from the old Northern League to the American Association in 2006.