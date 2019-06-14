CHEROKEE, Iowa -- West Des Moines resident J.D. Anderson has taken a liking to Iowa’s oldest match-play golf tournament.
The Pocahontas, Iowa, native begins his quest for a fifth Sioux Valley Amateur championship early Saturday morning at Cherokee Golf Course.
Anderson is the top seed in the 16-man championship flight for the 85th annual Sioux Valley Amateur and will play Tyler Danke of Sioux City in a first-round match at 8:30 a.m.
The defending champion, also a winner in 2007, ‘09 and ‘13, is one of four previous winners in the championship flight.
Three-time winner Bret Taylor of Booneville, Iowa (2011, 2015, 2016), James DeVos of Cherokee (2014) and Matt Pitts of Cherokee (2012) are the other past champs chasing the title.
Dave Greenwood, a Cherokee native now residing in Omaha, claimed qualifying medalist honors after both he and Pitts shot 2-under 70. Greenwood won the $250 prize through a scorecard playoff and will play Louis Sitting Crow of Vermillion, South Dakota, in the first round.
Taylor’s first-round foe is Colin Mitchell, the reigning Sioux City Men’s City champion. DeVos takes on Andrew Zinn of Storm Lake, Iowa, while Pitts goes up against Cody Holck of Grimes, Iowa.
Championship and first flight matches are 18 holes while the remaining five flights play nine-hole matches.
A total of 10 states are represented in the eight-flight field. A consolation tournament for those not making the cut into any of the flights will be held Saturday at Aurelia Golf Course.