Fun-loving TEs Kelce, Kittle the life of Super Bowl party

Kelce is also doing a pretty good job of getting himself into the record books with his play.

He holds the NFL record for the most seasons by a tight end with 1,000 or more yards receiving with four, and counting. Kelce is a favorite target of Patrick Mahomes and established himself as possibly the best all-around tight end in the game.

"Kelce's a beast," Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill said. "He's special. I've never seen a guy that size to have that much ability or to carry that kind of swagger. He's definitely a leader."

The 49ers say the same of the playmaking Kittle, who was selected a first-team All-Pro this season. The third-year tight end has had 85 catches or more and 1,000 yards receiving in each of his past two years.

Kittle is a fun-loving character whose approach to the game mimics that of a playful professional wrestler. After all, his nickname is "Stone Cold Kittle" — after "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

He even uses a gesture to celebrate first downs that he borrowed from Pentagón Jr., a Mexican wrestler. He makes a circle with his thumb and forefinger to form a "0" and then flicks his wrist so his other fingers form an "M" for Pentagón Jr.'s catch phrase: "Cero miedo," which means, "zero fear."