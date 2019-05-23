GARY, Ind. - For the second time in three games in its series with Sioux City, Gary SouthShore mounted an early rally to bury the Explorers on their way to a 10-1 American Association baseball win at U.S. Steel Yard Thursday.
Gary SouthShore started the series with a four-run first inning and on the deciding tilt of the three-game set, the RailCats got two runs in the first frame and four more in the second to take an early 6-0 lead off Sioux City starting pitcher Zach Jemiola.
Jemiola was making his second start of the season and fell to 0-2, giving up eight earned runs over 6 1/3 innings of work. Jemiola sat out 2018 after being released by the Rockies at the end of the previous season.
Gary SouthShore countered with left-hander Trevor Lubking who was effective in holding the early lead. Lubking, a former Division III standout at Pacific Lutheran pitched for three different independent teams a year ago including a brief stint with Cleburne of the AA.
Sioux City frustrations boiled over in the in the final innings with Sioux City manager Steve Montgomery ejected with the X's batting in the top of the eighth. Apparent frustration with ball-strike calls also led to both benches clearing briefly. Jose Sermo and Dean Green hit consecutive doubles in the ninth to avoid the shut out for Sioux City.
The Explorers were able to avoid a sweep of the series thanks to a 2-0 shutout win by pitcher Jason Garcia Wednesday but head off to St. Paul for the start of a three-game set with a 2-5 mark.