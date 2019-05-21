GARY, Ind. - Gary SouthShore greeted Sioux City with a five-run first inning in and went on to hand the X's their fourth straight loss 7-0 in American Association baseball action Tuesday at United State Steel Yard.
The RailCats got four hits and a pair of walks and had four different players record RBI's in the first inning uprising. Gary SouthShore added another run in the second inning and two more in the fourth to stretch the bulge to 7-0. All but two of the Gary players in the starting batting line up had exactly one RBI in the win.
Sioux City starting pitcher Taylor Jordan, who won 10 games a year ago for the X's South Division champions, had a rough initial start of the 2019 campaign, giving up seven runs - six earned- on six hits and two walks.
Gary SouthShore starter Lars Ligouri lasted just five innings. Ligouri, who started eight games for the X's in the 2014 season, checked Sioux City on four hits and two walks while fanning six to earn the win.
Sioux City outhit the RailCats 7-6 but only had no extra base hits while Gary South Shore (2-2) had two doubles and a triple.
The Explorers (1-4) have two more games scheduled in Gary before wrapping up the road trip with three games in St. Paul.