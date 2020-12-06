Green Bay Packers withstand late rally to outlast Eagles 30-16

Rodgers got to No. 400 in his 193rd career game, faster than any other player. He has 36 touchdown passes this year and is the first player to throw at least 35 in five separate seasons. Rodgers also did it in 2011 (45), 2012 (39), 2014 (38) and 2016 (40).

“Those are fun milestones for sure,” Rodgers said. “I’m not sure how long I’m going to be able to hold on to the second one. There’s some really good young quarterbacks who I’m guessing are amassing some numbers in that vicinity.”

After catching Rodgers’ 400th touchdown pass, Adams made sure the two-time MVP got the ball back. Rodgers doesn't have the footballs from his 100th, 200th or 300th touchdown passes. James Jones, who caught No. 100, tweeted Sunday that he threw the ball in the Georgia Dome stands.

Adams, who caught 10 passes for 121 yards, has scored in seven straight games to tie Hall of Famer Don Hutson’s franchise record. Hutson had a pair of seven-game TD reception streaks in 1941-42 and 1943-44.

“To be breaking or tying records that have been around for 60-70 years, it’s special, man,” Adams said. “I’m just trying to play ball. I’m just trying to do whatever it takes to win these games.”