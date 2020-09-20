Harrison Butker makes 58-yard FG in OT as Kansas City Chiefs survive

Hill didn't have a catch in the first half but he made an impact in the fourth quarter with a 54-yard touchdown. Mahomes rolled left and connected with Hill, who got separation from defensive backs Nasir Adderley and Chris Harris Jr., caught it in stride at the LA 6, tripped at the 3 and lunged into the end zone. The Chiefs converted the 2-point conversion to tie it at 17 with 12:58 remaining.

“We game planned for that play and I wanted to do it earlier. I put it as far as I could and he made the catch in double coverage,” Mahomes said.

Added Hill: “He kind of overthrew me because I had to lean to get it but it was still a good ball.”

Mahomes was 18 of 25 for 222 yards and a touchdown on the final four drives, which resulted in a TD and three field goals. He also had four runs for 29 yards, including a 22-yard scramble on third-and-21 late in regulation to put the Chiefs into field goal range.

HERBERT'S DEBUT

Herbert was 22 of 33 for 311 yards with a touchdown and interception. He got the call after Tyrod Taylor re-aggravated a rib injury during pregame warmups. Coach Anthony Lynn said he found out just before the coin toss that Taylor was unable to play and that Taylor was taken to a hospital.