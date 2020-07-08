Healed Minnesota Twins speedster Byron Buxton: 'I've got no limit'

Some of the absences have been because he was sent back to Triple-A for more hitting work, but since debuting in 2015 he has missed time with a sprained thumb, strained groin, strained wrist, broken toe and migraines. Last year, he also had a bruised wrist and concussion-like symptoms before the shoulder problem.

“Playing the outfield is definitely always a lot different without him beside me. He impacts the game on every aspect, I think, hitting-wise, baserunning, mentally too. Just to have him next to you on the bench is awesome,” right fielder Max Kepler said. “But his defense is like no other. I think the best I’ve ever seen. I’m definitely super excited to have him back on the field.”

The fearlessness with which he has patrolled center field has also, at times, contributed to his injuries. The Twins have worked with him on adjusting his approach to the wall to ideally minimize future collisions, and this winter he focused on jumping off two feet to seek more body control.

The extra down time also unfolded splendidly on the home front. His wife, Lindsey, gave birth to their second child, Blaze Jett, on July 3, a most appropriate name for one of baseball's fastest players. The clever decision did not stem from bravado, Buxton said, but rather out of deference to their other son, 6-year-old Brix.