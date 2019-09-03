SIOUX CITY -- Pardon my laziness and allow me to just say the last four or five seasons have enabled “quite a few” Sioux City Explorers to get that proverbial foot in the door, signing with a major league organization. Just this year, three of them made that dream jump to a big-league team.
This was the primary purpose that prompted former Baseball America publisher Miles Wolff to develop independent professional leagues nearly three decades ago. And they’ve fulfilled their main mission remarkably well while also bringing some terrific entertainment to several cities across America.
Leagues like the American Association have also been stepping stones for many other people -- from umpires to broadcasters to groundskeepers that have all moved up in the baseball world.
Still, the biggest mistake affiliated baseball may have made in recent years is failing to recognize the limitless potential of our very own Steve Montgomery, field manager of the Explorers for the last six seasons.
Working in the smallest of the Association’s 12 markets and trotting his teams out to play for the slimmest crowds in the league, Montgomery has delivered playoff teams in all but one of the last five seasons. And that’s with a franchise that had four total postseason opportunities in its previous 22 campaigns.
For at least the next two nights, the first two games of a best-of-five semifinal series, the Explorers will be giving us bonus baseball. I hope at least some of you are inspired enough to demonstrate some appreciation by showing up at Lewis and Clark Park.
Of the four Montgomery playoff teams, this may be the most inspirational.
“Fifteen (2015) and last year (2018), those were easy,’’ said the big guy they call “Mongo.” “There was so much talent on those teams (a league-record 75 wins in ’15 and then a league-high 71 a year ago). Maybe the ’16 team was like this one, too. They were grinders and they found a way to get it done just like these guys have.’’
When two of his everyday regulars didn’t seem equal to the task, Montgomery went out and found centerfielder Kyle Wren and second baseman Drew Stankiewicz, both of whom have been outstanding additions.
When the Tampa Bay Rays signed ex-major leaguer Jason Garcia, the best pitcher in the league at the time, the skipper gave reliever Carlos Sierra a look in a starting role. Another excellent move.
Still unsatisfied with his starting staff, he went out and landed Pete Tago, a former first-round draft pick who delivered the complete-game win the X’s had to have in their regular season finale on Monday. It left them just a single game behind the T-Bones division champs and the kicker there is a schedule that let K.C. face hapless Texas 15 times (and went 14-1) compared to Sioux City’s nine meetings (8-1) with this “bye” of an opponent.
The talent it takes to reach the playoffs in this particular league is quite limited to say the least. The search is considerably more challenging when you try to convince some of these individuals to come here rather than somewhere like $60-million CHS Field in St. Paul. Even with a salary cap in force, this is not a level playing field.
“These guys never quit, they never stopped working, us as a staff we never stopped working,’’ said Montgomery, who guided his team to a 48-27 record over their last 75 games. “These players found a way. It’s a credit to them, it’s a credit to the whole organization and really a credit to the culture that we’ve been able to change here.
“Players understand that when they get here it’s about winning. Yes, we’re going to try to move you along. Absolutely. But while you’re here, do what you can to help us win games’’
Montgomery has definitely done his share of winning. In the last five years, his teams have gone 303-197 in regular season action. Only St. Paul (306-194) has fared better and these two have been far more successful than the rest of the league (Kansas City is third at 268-230).
Veteran shortstop Nate Samson, who turned 32 on Aug. 19, has continued to build on a five-year stint here that has probably sealed his legacy as the best player ever to represent the X’s. He didn’t repeat as the league batting champion, but he have a league-leading 131 hits to give him the three biggest single-season totals in club history (141 last year and 137 in 2016).
With little or no fanfare, Samson has climbed into second place on the team’s career hits list with 541. That sent him past the 529 in six seasons by Nolan Lane, who was on hand last season to see Michael Lang break his record. And Lang was well into his seventh season here, sitting at 642 hits, when he was traded to guarantee the Explorers didn’t come up empty-handed when free agency would have allowed him to walk this fall.
Take away a few rough patches, notably the weekend’s first three games in Kansas City, and the Sioux City bullpen has been superb. As always, Montgomery put together a staff loaded with the kind of live arms that usually compute to more than a strikeout per inning.
Also like always, the manager and his pitching coach, Bobby Post, built a roster designed to take advantage of their spacious home park, relying on speed rather than power. That’s why they finished the schedule with a league-high 119 stolen bases while getting caught just 29 times, less than six teams with far fewer steals.
Small wonder this team went 33-17 at home, one win shy of the league-high 34 each for Fargo-Moorhead and Winnipeg. If that home-field magic can only continue, this entertaining season just might last even longer still.